Canada says relations with India continue to see ‘positive momentum’ after Goyal’s visit

Toronto: The Canadian government has said that relations with India continue to see “positive momentum” in the light of the successful three-day visit to the country by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Canada's Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu (right) and India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal shake hands after making remarks before a bilateral meeting in Ottawa, on May 25. (AP)

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In a statement issued on Friday, Global Affairs Canada (GAC), the country’s foreign ministry, said the visit, which brought the largest ever trade delegation to anywhere in the world, “builds on the renewed commitment by both countries to advance commercial ties and accelerate progress towards doubling bilateral trade by 2030”.

Canada’s Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu said, “Canada and India share a strong, growing economic partnership that is creating real opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses.”

Sidhu was Goyal’s host for the visit and will take along a business delegation to India later this year. He underscored, the “shared commitment to advance” the comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) negotiations, “double two-way trade” and “deepen” commercial ties as Canada diversifies its global trade. “Canada is a stable and reliable partner, open for business and investment, and we look forward to building a more prosperous and secure economic future for both our countries,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} At the conclusion of the visit, the ministers issued a joint statement reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties and delivering tangible outcomes that support economic growth and increased commercial opportunities for businesses in both countries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the conclusion of the visit, the ministers issued a joint statement reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties and delivering tangible outcomes that support economic growth and increased commercial opportunities for businesses in both countries. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Canada’s engagements with India continue to see positive momentum along a two-track approach,” GAC noted, with those being “pursuing stronger economic engagement for the benefit of workers and businesses in both countries” and maintaining “a constructive dialogue on security and law enforcement”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Canada’s engagements with India continue to see positive momentum along a two-track approach,” GAC noted, with those being “pursuing stronger economic engagement for the benefit of workers and businesses in both countries” and maintaining “a constructive dialogue on security and law enforcement”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Goyal’s visit began in Ottawa where he called on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney who sought a quicker resolution to the ongoing CEPA negotiations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Goyal’s visit began in Ottawa where he called on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney who sought a quicker resolution to the ongoing CEPA negotiations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Both ministers attended trade and investment meetings in Toronto, before Goyal left on Wednesday evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both ministers attended trade and investment meetings in Toronto, before Goyal left on Wednesday evening. {{/usCountry}}

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They launched the India-Canada Trade & Investment, which will facilitate “B2B interactions through this platform are expected to further support the ongoing CEPA negotiations”, according to a post by India’s High Commission in Ottawa.

Canada is attempting to double exports to markets beyond the United States over the next decade, including doubling two-way trade with India to CA$ 70 billion annually by 2030.

In 2025, two-way merchandise trade between Canada and India reached CA$ 13.6 billion. Canada exported good worth CA$ 3.9 billion to India, led by vegetables, mineral fuels and oils, and wood pulp. Merchandise imports from India amounted to CA$ 9.7 billion, primarily consisting of precious stones and metals, machinery and pharmaceutical products.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anirudh Bhattacharyya ...Read More Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb. Read Less

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