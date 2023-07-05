Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, UK take Iran to ICJ over downing of jetliner

AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jul 05, 2023 04:09 PM IST

They allege Iran "violated a series of obligations" under a convention on civil aviation by shooting down Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752.

Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine have taken Iran to the International Court of Justice to seek damages for families of passengers on a jetliner downed by Tehran in 2020, the tribunal said Wednesday.

Soldiers carry a coffin containing the remains of one of the eleven Ukrainian victims of the Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 plane disaster during a memorial ceremony at the Boryspil International Airport, outside Kiev.(Reuters)

They allege Iran "violated a series of obligations" under a convention on civil aviation by shooting down Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 after takeoff from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.

