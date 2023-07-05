Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, UK take Iran to ICJ over downing of jetliner
AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
They allege Iran "violated a series of obligations" under a convention on civil aviation by shooting down Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752.
Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine have taken Iran to the International Court of Justice to seek damages for families of passengers on a jetliner downed by Tehran in 2020, the tribunal said Wednesday.
They allege Iran "violated a series of obligations" under a convention on civil aviation by shooting down Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 after takeoff from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.
