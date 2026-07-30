Canada tightens financial scrutiny for international student permit applications; here's what it means for you

Canada has strengthened the financial assessment process for international students applying for study permits, introducing stricter verification measures aimed at ensuring applicants have sufficient and legitimate financial resources to support themselves throughout their studies.

Canadian dollars are seen in this representational photo. (Unsplash)

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The changes were outlined in updated guidance issued by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on July 24. The revised operational instructions direct immigration officers to examine both the amount and source of an applicant's funds in every study permit application, marking a significant tightening of existing assessment procedures.

Stricter verification of financial documents

Under the updated guidance, officers may review additional financial and employment documents from applicants or their families whenever necessary to confirm that the student can finance the full duration of their academic program. Earlier instructions had suggested such extensive reviews mainly in "very high-risk environments," but that limitation has now been removed.

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{{^usCountry}} IRCC has also expanded its recommendations for proof of funds. Applicants may now be expected to provide six months of bank statements, compared with the previous recommendation of four months. The guidance also includes pension income and rental property income as acceptable examples of financial evidence, while removing bank drafts convertible into Canadian dollars from the list of examples. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IRCC has also expanded its recommendations for proof of funds. Applicants may now be expected to provide six months of bank statements, compared with the previous recommendation of four months. The guidance also includes pension income and rental property income as acceptable examples of financial evidence, while removing bank drafts convertible into Canadian dollars from the list of examples. {{/usCountry}}

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For students applying to extend their study permits, officers have been instructed to assess whether applicants have enough funds to cover the first year following the requested extension.

Minimum financial requirements remain unchanged

Despite the tougher verification process, Canada has not changed the minimum financial requirement for study permit applicants. Students must still demonstrate sufficient funds to cover tuition, travel expenses, and annual living costs.

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As of 2026, a single applicant studying outside Quebec under the standard study permit stream must show CA $22,895 in living expenses, in addition to tuition and transportation costs. The required amount varies depending on family size, destination province, and the immigration stream under which the application is submitted.

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Part of broader immigration reforms

The updated guidance comes as Canada continues to tighten oversight of its international student program. In recent months, the federal government has introduced several immigration reforms, while the Office of the Auditor General highlighted gaps in monitoring student compliance. Authorities have also introduced stricter verification measures for language test results and other immigration documents.

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The revised study permit instructions are intended to help immigration officers better identify genuine students who possess the financial capacity to complete their education in Canada while reducing the risk of fraudulent or unsupported applications.

According to IRCC, the updated assessment instructions took effect immediately and apply to officers processing study permit applications.