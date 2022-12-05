Home / World News / Canada: Trudeau-led govt pushes back against pressure from key political ally to boycott G20 events in India

Canada: Trudeau-led govt pushes back against pressure from key political ally to boycott G20 events in India

world news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 10:46 AM IST

Senior Canadian officials have said that there is optimism the G20 will offer a platform for multiple Canadian ministers to engage with their Indian counterparts on the margins of the various verticals of the global forum

Leaders take part in the first G20 Sherpa meeting under India’s presidency, in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Sunday. (PTI)
Leaders take part in the first G20 Sherpa meeting under India’s presidency, in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Sunday. (PTI)
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya

Toronto: The Canadian government has pushed back against pressure from principal political ally, the New Democratic Party (NDP), to boycott G20 events in India next year.

Responding to queries from the Hindustan Times, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry, said in an email, “The G20 is a critical forum for the world’s major economies to drive progress on economic growth, trade, jobs, sustainable development, energy and food security, global health, and climate change.”

“Canadians expect us to engage with the members of the G20 to advance common objectives and to take every opportunity to defend our values including our commitment to the defence of human rights, and our interests,” the spokesperson added.

On December 1, Heather McPherson and Blake Desjarlais, MPs from the NDP, led by Indo-Canadian Jagmeet Singh, called upon the ruling Liberal Party government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to “engage in a diplomatic boycott of G20 activities in Kashmir, India. The call comes in response to the Liberal government’s inaction to condemn India’s BJP government’s discriminatory anti-minority laws.”

That statement also featured the World Sikh Organisation (WSO’s) president Tejinder Singh Sidhu, who said, “While increased trade ties in the Indo-Pacific region are important, Canada cannot turn a blind eye to the deteriorating plight of minority communities in India.”

However, senior Canadian officials told the Hindustan Times that there is optimism the G20 will offer a platform for multiple Canadian ministers to engage with their Indian counterparts on the margins of the various verticals of the global forum.

The Trudeau government is interested in repairing ties with India as evidenced by the recent Indo-Pacific Strategy released in late November, which described it as “a critical partner in Canada’s pursuit of its objectives” in the region.

“Canada and India have a shared tradition of democracy and pluralism, a common commitment to a rules-based international system and multilateralism, mutual interest in expanding our commercial relationship and extensive and growing people-to-people connections,” it added. The section about India contrasted with that referencing China, which was largely negative in nature.

However, Trudeau heads a minority government, which requires the support of the NDP to remain in power till 2025, when the next elections are scheduled.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out