Canada embraces 'video diplomacy' in bid to halt Donald Trump's 25% tariff

Canadian officials visiting Washington adopted innovative methods to convince US President Donald Trump's administration to avoid imposing a 25% tariff on its exports.

Key ministers from Canada's foreign affairs, immigration and public safety were in the US capital on Friday to lobby Republicans. Bloomberg reported that these ministers and officials used innovative lobbying methods to convince the Trump administration of its seriousness to address the president's concerns on illegal immigration.

Trump had been threatening the tariffs to ensure greater cooperation from the neighbouring countries to stop “illegal immigration” and the smuggling of chemicals used for fentanyl. The US president has also pledged to use tariffs to boost domestic manufacturing and raise revenues for the federal government.

Canadian officials used video footage of newly acquired Black Hawk helicopters that are being deployed in border patrols to tackle Trump's allegations of illegal migration.

In a private conversation, Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc sent a video to Howard Lutnick, Trump’s pick for commerce secretary, that included time-lapse footage of a border area to show the absence of people crossing illegally into the US, the report said.

Alberta’s premier, Danielle Smith, invited a Fox News TV crew to film Canadian police monitoring the part of the province's border with Montana.

Trudeau on US tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that the government is showing the Trump administration that they have “a strong partner” in upholding border security.

“Our border is safe and secure, and less than 1% of fentanyl and illegal crossings into the US come from Canada. We’re committed to keeping it that way by addressing our current challenges and strengthening our capacity,” Trudeau said.

The prime minister also said, without details, that Ottawa is ready to respond if the US slaps a 25% tariff on Canada's exports. “We’re ready with a response, a purposeful, forceful but reasonable, immediate response. It’s not what we want, but if he moves forward, we will also act,” Trudeau said.