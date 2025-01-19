Canada: Karina Gould enters race to succeed Trudeau as Liberal leader

Toronto: Ontario MP Karina Gould has entered the race to succeed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as leader of the ruling Liberal Party, making her the first Cabinet Minister to do so. Government House Leader Karina Gould, of the Liberal Party, speaks during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on December 17, 2024. (REUTERS)

Gould, who represents the riding of Burlington, made the announcement on Saturday with a video and launched a campaign website.

She said, “It’s time for a new generation of leadership. I’m here for Canada and for you today, tomorrow and for years to come.” That was a reference to the fact she is just 37-years-old, making her the youngest among those vying for the post.

And, like others who recently announced, she also criticised the current leadership, saying, “Right now, Canadian have lost faith in our party and we have to earn back their trust.”

Other members of the Cabinet who contemplated runs opted out of the contest. They include Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, Transport and Internal Trade Minister Anita Anand, and Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

Last week, former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and former central banker Mark Carney have become the first major contenders to join the race.

In a brief statement posted on X on Friday, Freeland, who was also Finance Minister at the time of her shock resignation in December, said, “I’m running to fight for Canada.” The official launch of her campaign is on Sunday.

Earlier, on Thursday afternoon, Carney, who was Governor of Bank of Canada and Bank of England, made the formal announcement of his entry into the leadership race in Edmonton. He also posted a brief message on X, stating, “I’m in.”

“I’m doing this because Canada is the best country in the world, but it still could be even better,” the 59-year-old said.

He played up his “outsider” status, he criticized the Trudeau Government, “The Prime Minister and his team let their attention wander from the economy too often.” “The system is not working as it should, and it’s not working as it could,” he said.

Carney was appointed to lead Bank of Canada in 2008 and at the end of that tenure, he moved to London as Governor of Bank of England, and remained in that post till 2013.

He chose Edmonton for the announcement as it was the city he grew up in. Freeland, who is expected to be Carney’s principal rival of Liberal Party leadership, entered the race hours later.

The Liberal leadership race was caused by Trudeau’s announcement of his intent to resign earlier this month.

The process will be complete by March 9, given the new leader just about two weeks to prepare to face Parliament, which sits on March 24, after being prorogued.

Candidates have till January 23 to declare. Those who want to vote in the race have to register with the party by January 27.