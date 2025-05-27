Canada-US tensions: King Charles says bilateral ties must be based on ‘mutual respect’

Toronto: As the first sovereign to preside over the opening of a fresh session of Canada’s Parliament in nearly 50 years, King Charles III issued a pointed rebuke to the United States and its President Donald Trump by stating that the bilateral relationship has to be based on “mutual respect”. Queen Camilla and Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney listen to King Charles III during his speech from the Throne, in the Senate Chamber at the Senate of Canada Building for the State Opening of the Parliament of Canada, in Ottawa, on Tuesday. (REUTERS)

That formed part of the Speech from the Throne, or outlining of the policies to be undertaken by the new Government of Prime Minister Mark Carney, delivered by the King on Tuesday in the Senate. The last time that the sovereign opened Parliament was in 1977 when Queen Elizabeth II did the honours.

The ceremony was marked with pomp and attended by members of the Senate and the newly elected members of the House of Commons, judges of the Supreme Court and other dignitaries including former prime ministers Stephen Harper and Justin Trudeau.

As Carney sat close by, Charles alluded to the threats from Washington under Trump as he pointed out that the “system of open trade” was “changing” as was “Canada’s relationships with partners”.

He said that Canada and the US had “begun defining a new economic and security relationship” that had to be “rooted in mutual respect”.

At the same time, Ottawa will look to “strengthen” relationships with “reliable trade partners and allies across the world” and that Canada was “ready to build a coalition of like-minded countries”.

The invitation to the King, announced in May by Carney, was meant to assert Canada’s sovereignty and counter Trump’s threats.

At that time, Carney had said, “Canada has a steadfast defender in our sovereign.”

As Charles said, the Crown symbolised “unity” and also “represented stability and continuity” .

As Queen Camilla sat on another throne next to the King and watched the speech, Charles also underscored that the government will continue with curbs on immigration. He said it will be “restoring balance” to the system, and as part of them, the population of temporary residents, workers and international students, will be limited to five per cent of the country’s population by 2027.

He also underscored other legislative objectives of the government including a middle class tax cut and removing inter-provincial trade barriers. Other priorities included countering violent crime and securing the border and balancing the government’s operating budget in three years.

Charles and Camilla arrived in Ottawa on Monday and are expected to depart later on Tuesday.