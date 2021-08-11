Canadian national Michael Spavor jailed for 11 years in China for spying

Tensions between Ottawa and Beijing escalated on Tuesday after a Chinese court handed down a verdict sentencing businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison on charges of spying. The development came a day after the death sentence imposed on another Canadian national was upheld in China.

A court in the Chinese city of Dandong convicted Spavor of spying and illegally providing state secrets to other nations.

The Canadian government, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has repeatedly said the detention of Spavor and also that of former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig were a case of “hostage diplomacy”.

PM Trudeau has condemned the handling of Spavor’s case as “unacceptable and unjust”. In a statement released by the PMO after the verdict, Trudeau said, “The verdict for Mr Spavor comes after more than two and a half years of arbitrary detention, a lack of transparency in the legal process, and a trial that did not satisfy even the minimum standards required by international law.”

The latest verdict came as the trial hearing for the extradition of Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Chinese telecom giant Huawei, approaches it conclusion this month. Meng was arrested in Vancouver in December 2018 on charges of attempting to defraud a bank to bypass sanctions on the Iranian regime. Spavor and Kovrig were detained in China days later.

On Monday, a court of Liaoning province upheld a death sentence on Canadian citizen Robert Schellenberg on charges of drug smuggling. While he was originally sentenced to 15 years in prison, the charge was changed to capital punishment in January 2019, weeks after Meng’s arrest in Vancouver.

Canada’s high commissioner to Beijing, Dominic Barton, believes the events are linked, telling reporters on Tuesday, “I don’t think it’s a coincidence these [verdicts] are happening right now while events are going on in Vancouver.”

Canada’s foreign minister Marc Garneau tweeted the “release” of the two Michaels, Spavor and Kovrig, was the country’s “top priority”. He claimed they were “arbitrarily detained since December 2018” and thanked Canada’s supporters “for the resolute support” that they have shown in backing Ottawa’s position on this matter.

While these verdicts mar the bilateral ties, Canada’s opposition leader Erin O’Toole has suggested the country consider boycotting the 2022 Winter Olympics, scheduled to be held in China.

Speaking at an event in Oakville in Ontario, O’Toole said he knew the athletes were training hard for the event, but “we are approaching a point where it won’t be safe for Canadians, including Olympic athletes, to travel to China”.