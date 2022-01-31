Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Canadian PM Trudeau, 'in hiding' over vaccine stir, says he's Covid-19 positive
world news

Canadian PM Trudeau, 'in hiding' over vaccine stir, says he's Covid-19 positive

The development came amid reports that he was "shifted to a secret location" after a large-scale protest opposing Covid vaccine mandates converged on Parliament Hill.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.(Reuters)
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 09:23 PM IST
hindustan times.com

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said he had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). "I am feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines," Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

The development came amid reports that he was "shifted to a secret location" after a large-scale protest opposing Covid vaccine mandates converged on Parliament Hill.

On Saturday, thousands of protesters with trucks converged in the capital city of Ottawa, calling for an end to Covid-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions.

The demonstration had started as a protest against a vaccine requirement for cross-border drivers, but developed into a demonstration against the Trudeau government with a strong anti-vaccination streak.

Canada has one of the world's highest rates of vaccination against the Covid-19 — shots which are primarily designed to keep those who become infected from falling seriously ill. In January, the leader got his third dose of vaccine as booster shot. 

Canada has recorded more than 2.9 million cases of Covid-19 and more than 33,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

 

Topics
justin trudeau
