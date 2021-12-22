Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Canceled most holiday plans over Omicron: Bill Gates

“Just when it seemed like life would return to normal, we could be entering the worst part of the pandemic. Omicron will hit home for all of us. Close friends of mine now have it, and I’ve canceled most of my holiday plans," Gates tweeted.
Updated on Dec 22, 2021 09:34 AM IST
Bill Gates, whose foundation has focused efforts to fight the coronavirus, said Tuesday that he’s canceled most of his holiday plans because of the surging omicron variant that could usher in “the worst part of the pandemic.” 

“If there’s good news here, it’s that omicron moves so quickly that once it becomes dominant in a country, the wave there should last less than 3 months. Those few months could be bad, but I still believe if we take the right steps, the pandemic can be over in 2022," he also wrote in another tweet.

 

