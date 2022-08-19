Home / World News / ‘Cannot justify what happened’: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan on attack on Salman Rushdie

‘Cannot justify what happened’: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan on attack on Salman Rushdie

world news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 04:43 PM IST

British author Salman Rushdie was stabbed by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident - identified as Hadi Matar - on stage in western New York state on August 12.

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan.(REUTERS)
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the attack on British author Salman Rushdie was “unjustifiable”. In an interview to the Guardian, Khan termed the assault as “terrible and sad” and indicated that while the “anger in the Islamic world at the Mumbai-born author’s controversial novel ‘The Satanic Verses’ was understandable”, the attack, on the other hand, was “unjustifiable”.

“Rushdie understood because he came from a Muslim family. He knows the love, respect, and reverence of a prophet that lives in our hearts. He knew that. So, the anger I understood, but you can’t justify what happened,” Khan told the British daily.

Notably, in 2012, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had refused to attend a media conclave in New Delhi after learning about Rushdie's participation. He had reportedly said that he could not “think of participating in an event that included Rushdie - who had caused immeasurable hurt to Muslims across the globe.”

Also read: 'Can finally exhale': Padma Lakshmi, Salman Rusdhie's ex wife, on recovery

British author Salman Rushdie was stabbed by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident - identified as Hadi Matar - on stage in western New York state on August 12. The Indian-born writer suffered three stab wounds to his neck, four stab wounds to his stomach, puncture wounds to his right eye and chest, and a laceration on his right thigh, the police had said.

Rushdie has been receiving threats since his book 'The Satanic Verses' was published in 1988. The book had led to a fatwa - a religious decree - by the then Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. According to some reports, a bounty of around USD three million was declared earlier for anyone who kills Rushdie.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman rushdie imran khan
salman rushdie imran khan
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Contender to become UK's next Prime minister and leader of the Conservative party Britain's former Chancellor to the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks during a Conservative Party Hustings event in Belfast, on August 17, 2022.&nbsp;

    UK PM candidate Sunak: Russia's Putin should be barred from G20

    Rishi Sunak, one of the two candidates vying to replace Boris Johnson as British prime minister, has called on the G20 to bar Russian President Vladimir Putin from its meetings until Moscow halts the war in Ukraine, his spokesman said on Friday. Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will attend the G20 summit on the resort island of Bali this November, a longtime adviser to the Indonesian president said earlier.

  • (Representational Image)

    Gandhi statue outside Hindu temple vandalised in New York

    In a possible hate crime, unidentified persons have destroyed a handcrafted statue of Mahatma Gandhi with a sledgehammer at a Hindu temple here after vandalising it earlier this month, media reports said on Friday. The founder of Shri Tulsi Mandir, Lakhram Maharaj, situated in South Richmond Hill discovered the Gandhi statue was reduced to rubble on Wednesday morning. The same Gandhi statue was vandalised two weeks ago, investigating officials said. The New York Police Department is investigating both incidents as possible hate crimes, media reports said.

  • Flight ET-343 – a Boeing 737 – was scheduled to land at the Addis Ababa airport in Ethiopia. (Representation purpose)

    Two pilots flying at 37,000 feet fall asleep, miss runway to land

    When the flight overflew the runway, the autopilot got disconnected, and sounded an alarm. It was this sound that finally woke the pilots up. They quickly maneouvered the aircraft and safely landed it nearly 25 minutes after overflying the runway.

  • Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

    Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif desires peaceful ties with India

    Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said his country desired peaceful ties with India including "a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions." He made the remarks during a meeting with the newly appointed Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins, who had called on him in Islamabad, reported The Express Tribune.

  • Cryo-electron microscopy reveals how the VH Ab6 antibody fragment (red) attaches to the vulnerable site on the Sars-CoV-2 spike protein (grey) to block the virus from binding with the human ACE2 cell receptor (blue). (BY ARRANGEMENT)

    Scientists discover ‘weak spot’ across major Covid-19 variants

    Researchers, led by an Indo-Canadian scientist, say they have discovered a common vulnerability across major variants of Covid-19, including the more transmissible Omicron subvariants, according to a study published on Thursday, offering the possibility of a targeted antibody treatment. It was published as a peer-reviewed article in the journal Nature Communications. The study used cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) to reveal the atomic-level structure of the vulnerable spot on the virus' spike protein, known as an epitope.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out