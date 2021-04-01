Home / World News / CanSinoBIO says Covid-19 shot may be less effective over time
world news

CanSinoBIO says Covid-19 shot may be less effective over time

CanSinoBIO is also planning a clinical trial in China for an inhaled version of the vaccine.
Reuters | , Beijing
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 11:04 AM IST
A second shot given to trial participants six months after their first injection could offer substantial protection, Zhu Tao, CanSinoBIO's chief scientific officer, said in an online presentation late on Wednesday.(AFP)

China's CanSino Biologics Inc said the efficacy rate for its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine may fall over time although it should still have a rate of 50% or more five to six months after inoculation.

A second shot given to trial participants six months after their first injection could offer substantial protection, Zhu Tao, CanSinoBIO's chief scientific officer, said in an online presentation late on Wednesday.

"A booster shot six months later led to a seven times to 10-times increase in neutralising antibody levels, so we expect in this case efficacy could reach over 90%," Zhu said, though he cautioned more clinical trial data was needed for more precise estimates.

The company in February reported interim data that showed the shot was 68.83% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 disease two weeks after vaccination but the rate fell to 65.28% after four weeks.

The February data reflected a shorter time span after the inoculation, Zhu said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny launches hunger strike in bid for medical care

Two girls, 3 and 5, dropped over 14-foot-high US-Mexico border wall

Biden lets Trump era H-1B visa bans expire; Indian IT professionals to benefit

Kamala Harris discusses vaccination, hate crime with faith leaders

The vaccine has been approved in China, Pakistan, Hungary and Mexico.

CanSinoBIO is also planning a clinical trial in China for an inhaled version of the vaccine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP