Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / CanSinoBIO's Covid-19 vaccine, tested at lower dosage, safe for children aged 6-17: Report
world news

CanSinoBIO's Covid-19 vaccine, tested at lower dosage, safe for children aged 6-17: Report

The antibody readings did not show to what extent the CanSinoBIO vaccine can offer protection against Covid-19
Reuters | , Beijing
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 10:46 AM IST
CanSinoBIO's vaccine has not yet got the greenlight for children.(REUTERS)

CanSino Biologics Inc's (CanSinoBIO) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, given at a lower dosage than that for adults, is safe and triggers an immune response in children aged 6-17, results from a small trial showed.

Researchers decided to lower the dosage after a few participants developed fever and headaches graded at level 2 severity - the second-lowest of four levels. In children, the lower dose triggered higher antibody levels than the dosage approved for use in adults in China, according to the peer-reviewed finding supplementary-data from a mid-stage trial.

The trial recruited 150 children and around 300 adults.

The results also showed that children given one lower dose had a stronger antibody response than adults who were given a booster shot 56 days after the first dose.

But the antibody readings did not show to what extent the vaccine can offer protection against Covid-19, researchers from a Chinese disease control agency, CanSinoBIO and other Chinese institutes cautioned in a paper.

RELATED STORIES

CanSinoBIO's vaccine has not yet got the greenlight for children. China has approved two vaccines, developed by Sinovac and Sinopharm, for use in children from the age of three but vaccinations have yet to begin for those under 12.

The paper said the booster shot for CanSinoBIO's vaccine improved antibody responses in participants of different age groups, especially for older adults.

But cellular responses, another important part of human immune system, were not boosted by the second shot and researchers said a wider interval than 56 days should be considered. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cansino biologics inc covid-19 vaccine
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pakistan remains a problem for US and China for Japan and Australia

CIA fires its Vienna chief over handling of ‘Havana syndrome’ cases: Report 

France still upset with US over submarine snub. Patching up will take time

London teacher murdered on 5-minute-walk to pub, cops arrest suspect
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP