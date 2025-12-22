Car bomb kills Russian general in Moscow, Ukraine special services role suspected

A senior Russian military officer died after an explosive device detonated in his vehicle in Moscow on Monday, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. Investigators are exploring various theories, including potential involvement from Ukrainian special services. (Image for representation)(REUTERS)

The agency identified the victim as Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, who led the army’s operational training directorate under the Russian General Staff, according to a Reuters report. Officials confirmed that the blast was caused by a car bomb and resulted in his death at the scene.

Investigators are examining multiple possible scenarios behind the attack, including the possibility that Ukrainian special services were involved in planting the explosive device, they told the agency.

Meanwhile, a Kremlin representative on Sunday said negotiations around a US-backed proposal to bring an end to the nearly four-year conflict in Ukraine were progressing in a “constructive” manner during discussions in Florida, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the process was moving “quickly.”

Even as these diplomatic efforts gathered pace, a Russian missile attack struck port facilities in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, killing eight people and injuring 27 others, according to a statement by Ukraine’s emergency services on Saturday.

(With inputs from Reuters)