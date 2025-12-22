Search
Mon, Dec 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Car bomb kills Russian general in Moscow, Ukraine special services role suspected

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 22, 2025 01:08 pm IST

In a shocking incident in Moscow, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, a senior military officer, was killed by a car bomb.

A senior Russian military officer died after an explosive device detonated in his vehicle in Moscow on Monday, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee.

Investigators are exploring various theories, including potential involvement from Ukrainian special services. (Image for representation)(REUTERS)
Investigators are exploring various theories, including potential involvement from Ukrainian special services. (Image for representation)(REUTERS)

The agency identified the victim as Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, who led the army’s operational training directorate under the Russian General Staff, according to a Reuters report. Officials confirmed that the blast was caused by a car bomb and resulted in his death at the scene.

ALSO READ | Russia will pay for its war on Ukraine long after it ends as bills grow for Moscow, say analysts

Investigators are examining multiple possible scenarios behind the attack, including the possibility that Ukrainian special services were involved in planting the explosive device, they told the agency.

ALSO READ | India-Russia relations: A tightrope walk amid churn in global equations

Meanwhile, a Kremlin representative on Sunday said negotiations around a US-backed proposal to bring an end to the nearly four-year conflict in Ukraine were progressing in a “constructive” manner during discussions in Florida, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the process was moving “quickly.”

ALSO READ | 3 held in Gurugram after Red Fort bomb blast; car linked to Muzaffarnagar resident traced

Even as these diplomatic efforts gathered pace, a Russian missile attack struck port facilities in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, killing eight people and injuring 27 others, according to a statement by Ukraine’s emergency services on Saturday.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Japan Earthquake Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Japan Earthquake Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Car bomb kills Russian general in Moscow, Ukraine special services role suspected
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On