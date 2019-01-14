Cargo plane crashes in Iran with 10 onboard: media

A cargo plane crashed into a residential complex near the Iranian capital Tehran with 10 people onboard, state TV reported Monday.

“The plane was a cargo Boeing 707 that overshot the runway during its landing,” Iran’s aviation organisation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh told state broadcaster IRIB.

The Boeing 707 cargo plane that crashed in Iran on Monday belongs to Kyrgyzstan, Iranian state TV reported.

The plane with nine people on board crashed near Fath airport, west of the capital, Tehran, the semi-official Fars news agency reported. There was no immediate information on casualties.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 12:04 IST