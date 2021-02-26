Home / World News / Caribbean countries ask wealthy nations to share vaccine supply
world news

Caribbean countries ask wealthy nations to share vaccine supply

In a statement issued late Thursday, CARICOM said it was “dissatisfied and deeply concerned about the inequitable access to vaccines” it was facing.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:38 PM IST
Even with the addition of the COVAX vaccines, CARICOM will only be able to cover about 20% of its needs, the group said. Some members have also been trying to broker deals through the African Union’s Medical Supplies Platform. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)

The 15-country Caribbean Community has asked wealthy nations to share their supply of Covid-19 vaccines, saying their economies won’t be able to recover from the pandemic without them.

In a statement issued late Thursday, CARICOM said it was “dissatisfied and deeply concerned about the inequitable access to vaccines” it was facing.

While members states belong to the World Health Organizations’ COVAX Facility, the only vaccines received so far have been 170,000 shots that the government of India donated to Dominica and Barbados, the group said. Those two nations have been sharing their supply with other CARICOM members.

Even with the addition of the COVAX vaccines, CARICOM will only be able to cover about 20% of its needs, the group said. Some members have also been trying to broker deals through the African Union’s Medical Supplies Platform.

In a not-so subtle reference to the U.S. and Europe, CARICOM said that nations that drive tourism in the Caribbean -- and host the Caribbean diaspora -- should share their shots “given the immediacy of the need.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US justice department pledges to probe, as attacks on Asian Americans increase

Nepal cabinet recommends President to call meeting of reinstated Lower House

Caribbean countries ask wealthy nations to share vaccine supply

US conducts first military operation under Biden, hits Iran-backed groups in Syria

CARICOM members include some of the most tourism-dependent nations on the planet, including Barbados, Belize and Saint Lucia, and access to vaccines is seen as vital to reopening their economies.

“This limited supply will not allow us to attain the regional herd immunity, so necessary to fuel the resilient recovery that we are seeking,” CARICOM said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 carribean
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP