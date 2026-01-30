Carney says he expects US to respect Canada’s sovereignty

Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that he expects the United States to respect his country’s sovereignty, after a report emerged that separatists from the western province of Alberta had met American officials recently. Mark Carney, Canada's prime minister, speaks during a First Ministers’ Meeting in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday. (Bloomberg)

During the course of a press conference after a meeting with provincial leaders on Thursday, Carney said, “I expect the US Administration to respect Canadian sovereignty.”

He added that he was “always clear” in that regard in his conversations with US President Donald Trump.

The report in the Financial Times added to the break in relations between the two neighbouring countries.

Canadian media reported that the US State Department confirmed such meetings occurred but added that it “regularly meets with civil society types” and as was “typical in routine meetings such as these, no commitments were made”.

Separatists in Alberta are attempting to collect enough signatures for a referendum this fall. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who also present at the press conference, said there was about 30% support for sovereignty in the province and place blame for the feeling of alienation on Carney’s predecessor Justin Trudeau. “I think we also have to be realistic that ten years under Justin Trudeau’s Government, our province was relentlessly attacked,” she said. Relations have improved since Carney assumed charge as PM.

British Columbia Premier David Eby likened the approach of the separatists to “treason”.

Smith said she did not want to “demonise” those seeking sovereignty. But, she stressed, “I would expect that the US Administration should respect Canadian sovereignty and that they would confine their discussion about Alberta’s democratic process to Albertans and to Canadians.” That view was seconded by Carney.

Those meetings with US officials, though, were not a secret as separatist leader Jeff Rath told the outlet Globe and Mail last week, “When I’m saying we’re meeting at the highest level of the US Government, we are meeting at the highest levels of the US Government.”

“We’re planning on going back to visit them again in February to carry on the dialogue,” Rath added, while welcoming statements like that from Scott Bessent, US Treasury Secretary, who called Alberta a “natural partner”.

The potential referendum in Alberta is not the only separatist challenge facing Canada. Elections in the Francophone province of Quebec, scheduled for October, could bring the sovereigntist Parti Quebecois to power, and its leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has promised an independence referendum in his platform.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford recently described such an outcome as a “disaster” for Canada. But current Quebec Premier François Legault said in French that was a decision for Quebecers and only them.

However, he added that support for both a referendum and separation was quite low in the province.