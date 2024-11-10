Cases of a rare fungal infection rise in the US, linked to sexual activity

A rare fungus has been causing a highly contagious rash in New York, US, called the "jock itch" according to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The first case was identified in June and since then four more cases have come to light. Representational image: The fungus that causes this infection, known as Trichophyton mentagrophytes genotype VII (TMVII), spreads through sexual contact

The fungus that causes this infection, known as Trichophyton mentagrophytes genotype VII (TMVII), spreads through sexual contact a and causes itchy, scaly lesions to appear on the trunk, groin, genitals, or face.

In some patients, the infection can lead to inflammation or a painful rash, which can also invite bacterial infections.

A US health agency released a statement saying that all four patients affected currently were cisgender men aged 30-39 who had reported recent sexual contact with other men.

“Patients A and D reported sexual contact with each other; patients B and C had no known epidemiologic link to anyone with known TMVII infection. Patient D was a sex worker. Patient B reported travel to Europe; the other patients reported no recent international travel history. Each patient was screened for other concomitant sexually transmitted infections and received negative test results,” the statement added.

The CDC has alerted dermatologists to be aware about TMVII and its role as a sexually transmitted infection.

Tinea cruris (name of the diagnosis) is treatable and antifungal medication can make the rash clear up. Though the infection will take months to go away, antifungal creams, ointments or powders can help manage the rash between 2 to 4 weeks. In some cases, prolonged treatment may be required.