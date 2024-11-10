Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cases of a rare fungal infection rise in the US, linked to sexual activity

ByHT News Desk
Nov 10, 2024 01:28 PM IST

The fungal infection spreads through sexual contact a and causes itchy, scaly lesions to appear on the trunk, groin, genitals, or face.

A rare fungus has been causing a highly contagious rash in New York, US, called the "jock itch" according to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The first case was identified in June and since then four more cases have come to light.

Representational image: The fungus that causes this infection, known as Trichophyton mentagrophytes genotype VII (TMVII), spreads through sexual contact
Representational image: The fungus that causes this infection, known as Trichophyton mentagrophytes genotype VII (TMVII), spreads through sexual contact

The fungus that causes this infection, known as Trichophyton mentagrophytes genotype VII (TMVII), spreads through sexual contact a and causes itchy, scaly lesions to appear on the trunk, groin, genitals, or face.

Also Read: Even 5 extra minutes of exercise every day can save you from high blood pressure, finds study

In some patients, the infection can lead to inflammation or a painful rash, which can also invite bacterial infections.

Also Read: Body acne scars making you uncomfortable? Dermat suggests routine to prevent and treat hyperpigmentation

A US health agency released a statement saying that all four patients affected currently were cisgender men aged 30-39 who had reported recent sexual contact with other men.

Also Read: Milk isn’t the superhero for bone health; it’s not even a true health drink: Doctor suggests

“Patients A and D reported sexual contact with each other; patients B and C had no known epidemiologic link to anyone with known TMVII infection. Patient D was a sex worker. Patient B reported travel to Europe; the other patients reported no recent international travel history. Each patient was screened for other concomitant sexually transmitted infections and received negative test results,” the statement added.

The CDC has alerted dermatologists to be aware about TMVII and its role as a sexually transmitted infection.

Tinea cruris (name of the diagnosis) is treatable and antifungal medication can make the rash clear up. Though the infection will take months to go away, antifungal creams, ointments or powders can help manage the rash between 2 to 4 weeks. In some cases, prolonged treatment may be required.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //