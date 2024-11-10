Body acne scars making you uncomfortable? Dermat suggests routine to prevent and treat hyperpigmentation

Body acne scars can be pesky, making you second-guess wearing that backless outfit you love. It's time to reclaim your skin and OOTD (outfit of the day) with confidence, and it all starts with diligent skincare and following the mantra: prevention is better than cure. Dr David Kim, a board-certified dermatologist, addressed the issue of body acne scars in an Instagram video. He suggested that one should approach the problem of body acne scars by preventing further occurrences of acne. The prevention-centric approach is effective in treating it from its roots. Body acne scar treatment needs a routine for both the prevention of further breakouts and the lighting of the scars. (Instagram)

Dr Kim shared a holistic routine that covers the entire journey of treating the hyperpigmentation of the body acne scars - from preventing new breakouts to lightening the existing scars. This bodycare routine tackles the acne scar problem right from its nascent stage.

Body wash

Dr Kim recommended using a body wash that helps prevent acne growth. He advised using PanOxyl's 10% Benzoyl Peroxide body wash. The dermatologist highlighted that this type of body wash can be used even when there is no acne, as the 10% Benzoyl Peroxide helps prevent future breakouts.

Brightening serum

While serums are generally applied only to the face, body serum can effectively hydrate and treat acne scars. Dr Kim said, "Use a brightening serum with niacinamide, kojic acid, and arbutin to brighten your skin and soften those stubborn acne scars." These ingredients lighten and soften the acne scars. He recommended using the serum from La Roche-Posay’s 10% niacinamide serum for this.

Exfoliating acid

The dermatologist advised using The Ordinary’s 7% Glycolic Acid serum or toner once a week to exfoliate the skin. It enhances skin texture. Stick to using it once a week to avoid irritating your skin, as overuse can lead to sensitivity.

By following this routine, the acne scars will not only lighten but breakouts will become way less frequent. It’s one step at a time towards clearer, healthier skin.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.