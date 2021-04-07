Home / World News / Causal link between AstraZeneca and clots 'plausible but not confirmed': WHO
Causal link between AstraZeneca and clots 'plausible but not confirmed': WHO

The independent experts, in a statement issued after a review of the latest global data, said that specialised studies were needed to fully understand the potential relationship between vaccination and possible risk factors.
Reuters
APR 07, 2021
A member of the medical staff draws serum from an AstraZeneca vaccine container at a vaccination center in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP)

The World Health Organization's advisory vaccine safety panel said on Wednesday a causal link between the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and rare cases of blood clots with low platelets is "considered plausible but is not confirmed".

"It is important to note that whilst concerning, the events under assessment are very rare, with low numbers reported among the almost 200 million individuals who have received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine around the world," the panel said.

It added that it would meet against next week to review additional data.

