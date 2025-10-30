Ceasefire, $350 bn trade deal & Nobel nods: Key highlights of Trump's Asia visit

US President Donald Trump on Thursday wrapped up his five-day Asia tour, which included diplomacy, trade deal-making, a ceasefire, and Nobel Prize nominations. US President Donald Trump and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick pose for photos after the signing of memorandums of understanding during a meeting with business leaders.(AFP)

The American President visited Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea, engaging in talks that ranged from peace agreements between Thailand and Cambodia to discussions on critical minerals trade and tariff cuts with China.

Along the way, Trump received two nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize from Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. He even received South Korea's highest civilian honour.

The highly anticipated tour underscored Trump's ambition to redefine his global image as both a peacebroker and a dealmaker in an increasingly multipolar Asia.

The Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire

The Cambodia-Thailand peace deal was signed in the presence of US President Donald Trump, who hailed the efforts of both sides, calling it a "momentous day for all of the people of Southeast Asia." The US President also co-signed the ceasefire pact alongside the two leaders.

Brokered with the involvement of the United States, the agreement aims to end hostilities and lay the groundwork for lasting stability in the region. It comes after a brief but intense five-day clash in July that claimed several lives and heightened tensions along the border.

Trade and mineral deals

US President Donald Trump signed a flurry of trade deals and framework agreements with Southeast Asian governments on Sunday, marking the beginning of his sweep through the region at a summit in Malaysia.

The President inked two memoranda of understanding with Malaysia and Thailand, both seeking to "strengthen cooperation" on critical minerals.

A separate trade deal signed with the Malaysian government states that Kuala Lumpur has agreed to increase US access to rare minerals in the country and to the "expedient development" of the industry in partnership with US companies.

With Japan, Trump's government finalised agreements on rare-earth collaboration, reduced tariffs, and mutual investment, reinforcing both nations' roles in securing non-Chinese sources of strategic materials. In South Korea, a US$350 billion trade and investment deal was signed, encompassing expanded semiconductor supply chains, electric vehicle components, and industrial materials.

US-South Korea trade deal

The US–South Korea trade deal signed during Donald Trump's 2025 Asia tour was one of the largest and most comprehensive economic agreements of his presidency, valued at around US$350 billion.

The US and South Korea have reached a broad trade deal, both countries have said, following talks between their leaders.

South Korea's presidential aide, Kim Yong-beom, stated that the two sides will reduce reciprocal tariffs from 25% to 15%, as agreed upon earlier this year.

South Korea will also invest $350 billion (£265 billion) in the US, including $200 billion in cash investments and $150 billion in shipbuilding, Kim said.

Trump-Xi Jinping meeting

Trump said on Thursday that he had agreed with President Xi Jinping to reduce tariffs on China in exchange for Beijing's crackdown on the illicit fentanyl trade, resumption of U.S. soybean purchases, and maintenance of rare earths exports.

Trump's face-to-face talks with Xi in the South Korean city of Busan, their first since 2019, marked the finale of a whirlwind Asia trip on which he also touted trade breakthroughs with South Korea, Japan and Southeast Asian nations.

Trump said tariffs on Chinese imports would be reduced to 47% from 57%, by halving the rate of tariffs related to trade in fentanyl precursor drugs to 10%.

Nobel Peace Prize nominations

Sanae Takaichi, Japan's first woman prime minister, lauded US President Donald Trump's role in mediating international conflicts and announced plans to nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize, according to the White House. This is Trump's second nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize in a week, following Cambodia's announcement days earlier.

During Trump’s earlier stop in Kuala Lumpur, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet reiterated his decision to nominate Trump, citing his “unwavering dedication” to peace.

Although Donald Trump did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize this year, his campaign for the accolade has gathered momentum, with formal nominations from Israel, Pakistan, Cambodia, Thailand, and now Japan.