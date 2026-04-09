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Ceasefire violations carry explicit costs: Iran's parliament speaker warns against strikes on Lebanon

Warning of consequences, Iran's parliament speaker Ghalibaf underscored that any breach of the ceasefire would not go unanswered.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 10:46 pm IST
ANI |
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Iran's Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf, on Thursday issued a strong warning against the continued strikes on Lebanon by Israel following the agreement for a two-week ceasefire to the over-a-month-long conflict in West Asia, stating the strikes are violations of the deal and would invite firm retaliation from the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian leader also pointed to remarks made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who publicly and clearly stated that Lebanon was part of the ceasefire deal, despite Israel's or the US's later denying it.(AFP File)

In a statement posted on X, Ghalibaf emphasised that Lebanon and the broader "Resistance Axis" are integral to the ceasefire framework, referring to the proposed multi-point framework aimed at de-escalation in the region.

The Iranian leader also pointed to remarks made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who publicly and clearly stated that Lebanon was part of the ceasefire deal, despite Israel's or the US's later denying it.

"1- Lebanon and the entire Resistance Axis, as Iran's allies, form an inseparable part of the ceasefire. (Point 1, 10-point proposal). 2- PM Shehbaz Sharif publicly and clearly stressed the Lebanon issue; there is no room for denial and backtracking," Ghalibaf stated.

Also read: Can Iran legally charge toll from ships passing Strait of Hormuz? What norms say

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also affirmed that Israel will persist in its military operations against Hezbollah, following a series of intense and lethal strikes across Lebanon.

In a statement shared via his personal account on X, the Prime Minister emphasised the continued scale of the offensive, noting that the military is "continuing to strike Hezbollah with force, precision, and determination". (ANI)

 
lebanon iran hezbollah israel ceasefire
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