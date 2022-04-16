Celebrity wife of Putin ally claims her husband was beaten by Ukraine officials
- Oksana Marchenko who is a former TV star and had hosted the "X-Factor Ukraine" appealed to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday to release Medvedchuk.
Days after Ukrainian authorities arrested Russian president Vladimir Putin's closest and most influential ally Viktor Medvedchuk, his celebrity wife Oksana Marchenko accused the Kyiv authorities of “beating her husband.” In a video message on Friday, Marchenko pleaded for her husband's release. Calling Viktor a “political prisoner”, she said that she had “no doubt that her husband was beaten within hours after his capture.”
She further called to “stop the physical and mental torture", according to Russia's TASS news agency, reported news agency ANI.
“There is no doubt that my husband is being persecuted for political reasons, contrary to the laws of Ukraine and international law,” she added.
Oksana Marchenko who is a former TV star and had hosted the "X-Factor Ukraine" appealed to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday to release Medvedchuk. “President Zelensky, I ask you to take all necessary actions for the immediate release of my husband,” she said in a video.
However, she did not receive any response from Zelensky.
Also read: Who is Viktor Medvedchuk? Putin ally arrested by Ukraine
On Tuesday, Ukraine's security services announced the arrest of the pro-Russian ally - who is also said to be one of the richest persons in Ukraine. They posted a picture of a tired-looking Medvedchuk on Facebook and wrote, “You can be a pro-Russian politician and work for the aggressor state for years. You can hide from justice these days. You can even wear a Ukrainian military uniform for camouflage... But will it help you escape punishment? No way! The shackles are waiting on you. And on the same traitors of Ukraine as you! Pro-Russian traitors and agents of the Russian intelligence services, remember - your crimes have no statute of limitations. And hideout wherever we find you!"
Also read: Pro-Putin ally arrest latest flashpoint amid Ukraine war| 5 points
Earlier, Zelensky had published a photo of the handcuffed tycoon on his Instagram and Telegram accounts. Reportedly, he had further proposed to the Russian Federation stating that "exchange this guy of yours for our guys and girls now held in Russian captivity".
Medvedchuk - a 67-year-old business tycoon from Ukraine - is a hugely controversial figure due to his close ties with Russia. According to the news agency AFP, he considers Putin among his personal friends and says that the Kremlin leader is godfather to his youngest daughter Darya.
