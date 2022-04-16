Home / World News / Celebrity wife of Putin ally claims her husband was beaten by Ukraine officials
world news

Celebrity wife of Putin ally claims her husband was beaten by Ukraine officials

  • Oksana Marchenko who is a former TV star and had hosted the "X-Factor Ukraine" appealed to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday to release Medvedchuk.
Oksana Marchenko and Viktor Medvedchuk (Facebook/Oksana Marchenko)
Oksana Marchenko and Viktor Medvedchuk (Facebook/Oksana Marchenko)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 09:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Days after Ukrainian authorities arrested Russian president Vladimir Putin's closest and most influential ally Viktor Medvedchuk, his celebrity wife Oksana Marchenko accused the Kyiv authorities of “beating her husband.” In a video message on Friday, Marchenko pleaded for her husband's release. Calling Viktor a “political prisoner”, she said that she had “no doubt that her husband was beaten within hours after his capture.”

She further called to “stop the physical and mental torture", according to Russia's TASS news agency, reported news agency ANI.

“There is no doubt that my husband is being persecuted for political reasons, contrary to the laws of Ukraine and international law,” she added.

Oksana Marchenko who is a former TV star and had hosted the "X-Factor Ukraine" appealed to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday to release Medvedchuk. “President Zelensky, I ask you to take all necessary actions for the immediate release of my husband,” she said in a video.

However, she did not receive any response from Zelensky.

Also read: Who is Viktor Medvedchuk? Putin ally arrested by Ukraine

On Tuesday, Ukraine's security services announced the arrest of the pro-Russian ally - who is also said to be one of the richest persons in Ukraine. They posted a picture of a tired-looking Medvedchuk on Facebook and wrote, “You can be a pro-Russian politician and work for the aggressor state for years. You can hide from justice these days. You can even wear a Ukrainian military uniform for camouflage... But will it help you escape punishment? No way! The shackles are waiting on you. And on the same traitors of Ukraine as you! Pro-Russian traitors and agents of the Russian intelligence services, remember - your crimes have no statute of limitations. And hideout wherever we find you!"

Also read: Pro-Putin ally arrest latest flashpoint amid Ukraine war| 5 points

Earlier, Zelensky had published a photo of the handcuffed tycoon on his Instagram and Telegram accounts. Reportedly, he had further proposed to the Russian Federation stating that "exchange this guy of yours for our guys and girls now held in Russian captivity".

Medvedchuk - a 67-year-old business tycoon from Ukraine - is a hugely controversial figure due to his close ties with Russia. According to the news agency AFP, he considers Putin among his personal friends and says that the Kremlin leader is godfather to his youngest daughter Darya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
valdimir putin ukraine russia + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Hepatitis type A, B, C and E viruses that usually cause such illnesses have been ruled out in laboratory testing.&nbsp;

    Mysterious liver illness among kids in US, Europe: Symptoms, severity

    The United Kingdom is investigating at least 74 cases of mysterious liver disease while the United States has reported 9 similar cases only from Alabama, making it an emerging cause of concern as the illness is not being explained by known causes. This mystery liver illness attacking only children has been brought to the notice of the World Health Organization early this month, news agency AP reported. Jaundice, diarrhoea and abdominal pain have been reported.

  • Imran Khan and Jemima Goldsmith got divorced in 2004.&nbsp;

    'Zero influence over Imran Khan': Jemima Goldsmith counters social media attacks

    Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith has no influence on either Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's or her brother UK politician Zac Goldsmith and her children never commented on Pakistani politics, Jemima Goldsmith said. On Friday, Jemima Goldsmith took to Twitter and reacted to the poster of an upcoming PML-N protest outside her London house. PML-N vice president Abid Sher Ali posted a photo of her son with Imran Khan with the PTI scarf and questioned his political allegiance.

  • Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at rally in Peshawar.

    Imran Khan asks for donations from overseas Pakistanis to topple new govt

    Ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on Friday appealed to the overseas Pakistanis to donate money to his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party in order to topple the "foreign-backed" government of Shehbaz Sharif. Ironically, Khan has asked overseas Pakistanis to donate to a party that is blaming America for overthrowing his government in Pakistan. He termed the campaign "Haqiqi-Azadi" and said that the "corrupt government" was forced upon the 22 crore population of Pakistan.

  • Palestinians chant slogans and wave Hamas flags during a protest against Israel, in front of the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City.

    Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem holy site, 152 injured

    At least 152 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli riot police inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, the latest outbreak in a recent upsurge of violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict. Most of the Palestinian injuries were incurred from rubber bullets, stun grenades and beatings with police batons, the Palestine Red Crescent said, at the most sensitive site in the generations-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

  • Students and youth attend a dancing party in celebration of the 110th birth anniversary of President Kim Il Sung, known as 'Day of the Sun', at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang.

    North Korea celebrates founder with dance, music but no military parade

    North Korea celebrated the 110th anniversary of the birth of late founder Kim Il Sung on Friday with fireworks, a procession, and an evening gala in Pyongyang's main square, with thousands of people in colourful traditional dress singing and dancing. "The Day of the Sun" is North Korea's biggest annual public holiday. Kim, who died in 1994, founded the authoritarian regime now led by his grandson, Kim Jong Un.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out