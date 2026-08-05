Cesar Gastelum cause of death: How did Mexican social media influencer die? Chilling livestream video goes viral

Cesar Gastelum's cause of death: A social media influencer was tragically shot and killed during a livestream.

Amidst escalating violence in Sinaloa, TikTok star Cesar Gastelum was killed during a livestream in Culiacán when two armed individuals approached him on a motorcycle, drawing attention to the region's cartel turmoil. (TikTok)

Cesar Gastelum, a Mexican influencer boasting 600,000 followers on TikTok, was fatally shot on Tuesday outside a fast food establishment in the northwestern city of Culiacan.

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At the time of the incident, he was live streaming with friends. Gastelum, recognized for his comedic videos, was broadcasting live outside the fast food restaurant when two individuals on a motorcycle, both donning helmets, approached him and his companions.

In a livestream recording, the motorcycle rider seemed to discharge a firearm directly at Gastelum’s head.

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What we know about Culiacán

{{^usCountry}} Culiacán serves as the capital of Sinaloa, a region where competing factions of the Sinaloa Cartel have instigated nearly two years of violence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Culiacán serves as the capital of Sinaloa, a region where competing factions of the Sinaloa Cartel have instigated nearly two years of violence. {{/usCountry}}

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Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum assumed office in October 2024, at a time when Sinaloa was descending into a new wave of violence following the kidnapping of Sinaloa Cartel leader Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada by a son of the former cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Zambada was transferred to US authorities, leading his faction of the cartel to engage in conflict with the faction led by Guzmán’s sons.

At first, the residents of Culiacan found themselves in the midst of the violence, but the dispute later escalated to a statewide level. US President Donald Trump classified the Sinaloa Cartel, along with others, as a foreign terrorist organization.

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A security official in Sinaloa state verified Gastelum's death and reported that a major security operation was in progress.