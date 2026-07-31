'Ceuta-like invasion will happen in US if...': Donald Trump warns of similar migrant crisis

US President Donald Trump on Friday warned that the United States could face a migration crisis similar to the one in Ceuta if Republicans were not elected, claiming the country would be "invaded at levels that make Spain look small-time."

US President Donald Trump said Spain does not know what to do now that thousands of migrants are 'invading' though sea. (Bloomberg)

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Speaking at the first ever televised Cabinet Meeting at Camp David, Trump said, “I saw Spain yesterday, and I watched the catastrophe that took place. It was a — it looks like an invasion of a country by hundreds of thousands of people. And that same thing is going to happen to us if the Republicans don't get elected, except worse, much bigger, much easier to get into, despite the fact that we have built thousands of miles of wall, which I said we were going to do."

"If we're not in office, our country will be invaded at levels that make Spain look small time.”

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{{^usCountry}} Calling Spain’s law “weak and liberal”, Trump said the country does not know what to do now that thousands of migrants are “invading” though sea. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling Spain’s law “weak and liberal”, Trump said the country does not know what to do now that thousands of migrants are “invading” though sea. {{/usCountry}}

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“Because when you look at what happened to Spain, they don't know what to do. And it's happening again today. They're coming in by the thousands — tens of thousands. They're just — they're just invading the country. And what that is, is weak law, bad management, but very liberal law. They passed a couple of laws, and people read.”

“You know, people are smart. They read from other countries. And they swam that three-mile swim, or however they got in.”

Also Read: A ruling, a rumour, a rush: What happened before thousands crossed into Spain’s Ceuta enclave from Morocco

Trump’s dig at Biden

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Taking a swipe at former President Joe Biden, Trump claimed that his predecessor had allowed 25 million people into the United States and said his administration had since removed many of them.

“The biggest thing — the worst thing that Biden did is allowing 25 million people into our country, because many of those people are criminals. They're murderers. A lot of murderers — 11,888. A lot of them are gone now.”

“We got them out. But they allowed people to come into this country that you can't allow to come into a country.”

The White House also posted a video of what appeared to be thousands of people, with a caption, “This is what was happening at America's borders under Joe Biden. This is what Democrats support and defend.”

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“Never forget what they did, and what President Trump fixed on DAY ONE.”

Speaking to Fox News earlier today, Trump called the invasion in Spain, “terrible.”

“It's terrible. Remember that picture. That's going to be us in three years if the wrong side gets in.”

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Vice President JD Vance also shared a video of Spain, saying, “Thank God @POTUS was elected and our country’s border no longer looks like this.”

He added that these images are an “unfortunate” reminder of the consequences of mass migration and blamed the radical-left wing policies for it.

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“These images out of Spain are an unfortunate reminder of the consequences of mass migration and the radical left-wing globalist policies that have enabled the Invasion of the West,” he wrote in a post on X.

US extends support to Spain

The United States on Friday said that it stands with the people of Spain against what it called an “egregious violation” of their sovereignty and human rights.

The department of state blamed the mass invasion on the Spanish government saying the situation was caused by its “deliberate efforts” to enable illegal migration in Europe.

“The United States stands with the people of Spain, and all Europeans, against this egregious violation of their sovereignty and human rights. This unacceptable incident is the direct result of the Spanish Government's deliberate efforts to enable and facilitate mass illegal migration into Europe.”

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Also Read: Ceuta has 'literal invaders': Musk's reactions to immigrant videos go viral as thousands cross Spain-Morocco border

It added that it is considering actions to defend Americans at home and abroad from the “threat.”

“We are considering actions to defend Americans at home and abroad from this threat and stand ready to assist other European allies considering similar options.”

What is happening in Spain

At least 57 people have been reportedly killed after an unprecedented migrant rush hit Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta as authorities continue to recover bodies on the Spanish side.

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Officials said some migrants drowned while others were crushed as they attempted to climb the breakwater supporting the border fence.

Over 60,000 migrants crossed from Morocco into Spain’s tiny Ceuta territory in the past 24 hours, Ceuta's president said Friday, a figure that is equivalent to 70% of the population of the city in North Africa, according to AP.

However, several hundred migrants were seen returning to Morocco through border posts and gaps in the fence, with many citing a lack of food and shelter in Ceuta.

Also Read: What to know about Ceuta, Spain's immigration policy as latest videos show massive migrant influx from Morocco

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited Ceuta and condemned the border breach, calling it “a violation of Spain's territorial integrity.”

He blamed human smugglers for the crisis, saying they “deceive so many young people and ultimately lead many of them to their deaths," whether in the ocean or in the autonomous city, AP reported.

Italy’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni vowed strict measures, suggesting suspension of the Schengen Area with Spain. Many leaders have come in support of Meloni, saying illegal immigration will not be tolerated.