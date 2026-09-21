Chad Gilbert, founding guitarist and backing vocalist of the pop-punk band New Found Glory, has died at 45. The band and Gilbert's wife, Lisa Cimorelli, confirmed his death on social media in a joint statement.

Cause of death

Chad Gilbert passes away at 45. (Instagram/ @xchadballx)

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A cause of death was not given. However, Gilbert had been battling cancer for many years.

In early 2026 he told People that doctors had found three brain tumors. He was also diagnosed with adrenocortical carcinoma. This came years after he got treatment for a rare adrenal cancer.

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What the family said

The joint statement said: “On the morning of September 20th, Chad Everett Gilbert passed away peacefully in his sleep,” reads the statement. “He left this world surrounded by friends and family and took his final breaths with his wife and mother by his side, just as he wished.

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{{^usCountry}} “We are devastated and shocked by how quickly he left us, yet so grateful for how peacefully and smoothly he went. The amount of visitors that crowded the hospital lobby at a moment’s notice is a testament to how beloved and cherished Chad was, and always will be. He was a legendary musician, but his favorite accomplishment was being a husband and father. His biggest dreams came true.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are devastated and shocked by how quickly he left us, yet so grateful for how peacefully and smoothly he went. The amount of visitors that crowded the hospital lobby at a moment’s notice is a testament to how beloved and cherished Chad was, and always will be. He was a legendary musician, but his favorite accomplishment was being a husband and father. His biggest dreams came true.” {{/usCountry}}

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Chad Gilbert net worth

As per Celebrity net worth, Chad Gilbert was an American musician and record producer with a net worth of $4 million.

He earned money through his career as a musician and record producer. Besides his work with New Found Glory, Gilbert also performed with groups including Shai Hulud and New Found Glory’s side project International Superheroes of Hardcore.

He also worked as a producer and was involved in developing bands in the punk, hardcore and post-hardcore scenes, including A Day to Remember.

Chad Gilbert wife and children

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As per reports, Chad Gilbert has been married to Lisa Cimorelli since October 3, 2020.

Gilbert and Lisa have one child. As per Variety, that child is their daughter Lily.

Gilbert is survived by his wife Lisa, daughter Lily, mother Jackie and brother Brian.

Gilbert was previously married to Paramore's Hayley Williams. Their relationship lasted nearly a decade. It began in 2007, when she was 18 and he was married to Sherri DuPrey, singer of the indie-rock band Eisley. Gilbert and DuPrey divorced the following year. Gilbert and Williams got engaged in 2014 and married two years later. They separated in 2017.

Chad Gilbert early life and career

Chad Gilbert was born on March 9, 1981, in Coral Springs, Florida. He started in hardcore music, not pop-punk. He was only 14 when he joined the band Shai Hulud.

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According to Variety, Gilbert formed New Found Glory in 1997 with Jordan Pundik, Steve Klein, Ian Grushka and Joe Marino. Marino was quickly replaced by Cyrus Bolooki. Gilbert dropped out of high school after 11th grade when the band signed to Drive-Thru Records.

The band broke through in a big way with 2002's "Sticks and Stones." Its lead single, "My Friends Over You," peaked at No 85 on the Billboard Hot 100.