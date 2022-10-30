King Charles was ‘really fond of Meghan Markle’ but Harry's ‘betrayal’…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 following which the couple's relationship with the royal family has been quite tense, particularly with Harry's tell-all memoir that is set to be released in January next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Kate Middleton feels her relationship with Meghan Markle is marred as…

King Charles is said to have been deeply affected by the ongoing feud, according to royal author Christopher Andersen. Charles feels particularly "betrayed" by his younger son and daughter-in-law, Christopher Andersen told ExpressUK.

Read more: Charles ‘has a lifetime of secrets that’ll be…': Royal expert on Harry's memoir

“If you remember [Harry and Meghan's wedding], how Charles took [Meghan's mother] to sign the guest book and [he] walked Meghan up the last half of the aisle. He really was very fond of [Meghan],” the royal author said.

"I think he's, somewhat, bewildered," he added.

Read more: King Charles' retaliation on Prince Harry's memoir will be…: Royal expert

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Queen was used to handling this kind of thing, I don't think it threw her as much as it has thrown Charles [and] understandably so, it's his son and daughter-in-law who has, kind of, said some pretty hurtful things,” Christopher Andersen said.

When Meghan Markle's father was unable to attend her wedding, Charles had stepped in to walk her down the aisle. Prince Harry had then said, “I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming. He immediately said, ‘Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you'”.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not join royal family for Christmas: Report

Since stepping down as senior royals, the couple has made various accusations against the royal family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON