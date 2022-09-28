Charles said no to Meghan Markle visiting the Queen on deathbed. Here's why

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 28, 2022 02:24 PM IST

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Following Charles' decision, an argument sparked among the Royal family which resulted in Prince Harry reaching Scotland late.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Meghan Markle at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
ByMallika Soni

Meghan Markle remained in Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor grounds while other members of the Royal Family travelled to Scotland following news of the Queen Elizabeth II's illness. The decision was taken by Charles, a report in the Daily Express said, adding that only Prince Harry was allowed by the King to visit the Queen- his grandmother.

Following Charles' decision, an argument sparked among the Royal family which resulted in Prince Harry reaching Scotland late, the report added. Prince William and the Queen's four children had arrived a few hours before Prince Harry after concerns were raised over the monarch's health.

Charles believed Meghan’s presence at the Balmoral Castle would have been inappropriate, the report said.

Meanwhile a state from the couple had earlier said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would both be travelling to meet the Queen which was later modified after Charles' decision.

Earlier, a report on The Telegraph claimed that Prince Harry came to know that his grandmother had passed away just a few minutes before the official announcement.

