Woman finds Charles Sobhraj seated next to her on flight. See her reaction

How would your air travel turn out to be if you realise that the one seated next to you on the flight is Charles Sobhraj? A picture of a woman coming to terms with the 'bikini killer' travelling with her has gone viral on the internet.

He was released from a Nepal jail on health grounds last week after serving nearly 20 years after being convicted for a string of murders of backpackers across Asia during the 1970s.

Look at the woman beside Charles Sobhraj.. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mpbCV1Jwv8 — 🧬Dr. Namrata Datta (Singa Pen), PhD🧫🇬🇧🦘🇮🇳 (@DrDatta01) December 23, 2022

The mask-clad woman in the picture is seen staring at the 78-year-old Sobhraj, who earned the nickname 'The Serpent' for his evasion of police.

“Probably scared out of her skin. Poor thing,” a username @DrDatta01’s reply read.

I would also be looking a little scared if I found out I was seated next to a serial killer on a long haul flight to Paris. #CharlesSobhraj #TheSerpent #BikiniKiller pic.twitter.com/scMICJ6zgW — Mark A. Thomson (@MarkAlanThomson) December 24, 2022

Charles Sobhraj aka #TheSnake on his way to France. And this pic tells it all! With @rojitaadhikari pic.twitter.com/TMp0gWudjT — Clément Gargoullaud (@cgargoullaud) December 23, 2022

But it was not just the killings of the tourists in Nepal which Sobhraj committed. He was suspected of more murders, including in Thailand where he allegedly killed six women in the 1970s.

He was also arrested in India for poisoning a group of French tourists in the national capital in 1976.

"I feel great... I have a lot to do. I have to sue a lot of people. Including the state of Nepal," Sobhraj had told AFP on the flight from Nepal to Paris.

