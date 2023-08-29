News / World News / TV news crew robbed at gunpoint in Chicago. They were reporting on robberies

TV news crew robbed at gunpoint in Chicago. They were reporting on robberies

ByMallika Soni
Aug 29, 2023 10:57 PM IST

The incident happened when Spanish-language station Univision Chicago's reporter and photographer were filming.

A Chicago television news crew which was reporting on a string of robberies ended up being robbed themselves after they were accosted at gunpoint by three armed men wearing ski masks. The incident happened when Spanish-language station Univision Chicago's reporter and photographer were filming in Chicago's West Town neighborhood. Three masked men with firearms robbed them, taking their television camera and other items.

Chicago: Three masked men with firearms robbed them, taking their television camera and other items.(Representational)
Chicago: Three masked men with firearms robbed them, taking their television camera and other items.(Representational)

“They were approached with guns and robbed. Mainly it was personal items, and they took a camera,” Luis Godinez, vice president of news at Univision Chicago said, adding that the news crew was filming a story about robberies in the West Town community that was scheduled to be part of the morning news. The footage that the crew shot was in the stolen camera and the story never made it on the air, he said.

Read more: King Charles wants to axe staffers. But Camilla may be behind this decision as…

Chicago police identified the victims as a 28-year-old man and 42-year-old man. The pair was outside when the three men drove up in a gray sedan and black SUV, the police said. No injuries were reported and no one is in custody, police informed.

This marks the second robbery involving a Chicago news crew this month as a WLS-TV photographer was assaulted and robbed on August 8 while preparing to cover an afternoon news conference on Chicago's West Side.

The robberies prompted the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians Local 41 which represents TV photographers in Chicago to warn about the growing safety threats.

“Our news photographers and reporters provide a very important public service in keeping our community informed. We are committed to making sure that their safety comes first," Raza Siddiqui, president of the union local, said.

Some of the news stations affiliated with the union planned to take additional safety steps, he said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out