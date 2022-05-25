Children killed at Texas school visited the zoo, had summer holidays in 2 days

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The attack at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School came just 10 days after a deadly, racist rampage at a supermarket in New York.
Uvalde Police gather outside the home of suspected gunman 18-year-old Salvador Ramos on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images/AFP(AFP)
Updated on May 25, 2022 09:23 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Robb Elementary School in Texas' Uvalde - the scene of yet another horrific school shooting in the United States - was due to close for summer holidays in two days. In celebration of the forthcoming holidays the 570 children enrolled there had visited the zoo and played games, and Tuesday was meant to be an 'awards day'… they were told to have fun and dress up for a theme party.

Instead, at 11.43 am (local time) the school went into lockdown - because a boy with an assault rifle had unleashed bloodshed not seen since the Sandy Hook school shooting nearly a decade ago. 

"Please know at this time Robb Elementary is under a Lockdown Status due to gunshots in the area. The pupils and staff are safe in the building," a message on the school's Facebook page said.

Then the dreaded second message - one no parent should ever have to hear: "There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site."

19 children and two adults were murdered Tuesday in a senseless attack that prompted an outpouring of anger and grief from relatives and gun control activists and led US president Joe Biden to ask: "When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby. Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?"

The attack at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School came just 10 days after a deadly, racist rampage at a supermarket in New York - one more in a seemingly never-ending series of shootings and hateful gun attacks at churches, schools and stores, and even on the street.

Any prospect of any kind of reform of the US' gun regulations seem today as dim, if not dimmer, than in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook deaths, even if Biden has renewed calls for targeted legislation and demanded that American lawmakers (those who continue to oppose such laws) ' stand up to the gun lobby'. " When in God’s name are we going to do what has to be done?"

