Chilling visuals of violent tornado in China surface as storm, heavy rain kill 10

A violent tornado ripped through Huanggang city in China's Hubei province, tearing off roofs, uprooting trees and hurling debris across streets, as severe storms and torrential rain wreaked havoc across large parts of the country.

A flooded riverside walkway and shops are seen near a wharf on the Yongjiang river in Nanning, in China�s southern Guangxi region on July 6, 2026. Heavy rains and severe flooding from Typhoon Maysak killed at least two people in the southern region of Guangxi, and prompted authorities to evacuate at least 48,000 people as of July 6 evening. (AFP)

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Videos circulating on social media captured the massive twister carving a path of destruction through the city, while deadly weather across central and southern China has claimed at least 10 lives, according to a Bloomberg report.

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Thunderstorm and strong wind swept

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{{^usCountry}} According to Chinese state media, a severe convective storm in the central province of Hubei killed eight people and left one person missing, the report added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Chinese state media, a severe convective storm in the central province of Hubei killed eight people and left one person missing, the report added. {{/usCountry}}

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State broadcaster CCTV, citing regional authorities, said multiple areas in the province experienced destructive thunderstorms, strong winds and tornadoes on Monday.

"Thunderstorms and strong winds swept" through cities including Huangshi and Huanggang, killing eight people, CCTV reported.

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Tornadoes were reported in some areas, and one person is missing.

The "severe weather" had injured 275 people in Huanggang's Huangzhou district as of Tuesday morning, state news agency Xinhua reported, without giving details of their severity, according to an AFP report.

Authorities also evacuated 408 residents to safe areas, it added.

"Rescue and relief efforts are underway," Xinhua said.

2 killed, 48,000 fled

Meanwhile, in southern China's Guangxi province, flooding triggered by Tropical Storm Maysak killed at least two people and forced thousands of residents to flee their homes, according to CCTV.

Torrential rain has battered Nanning, the capital of Guangxi province, since July 4, inundating several areas and overwhelming reservoirs.

Xinhua News Agency reported that the Liulan Reservoir, a medium-sized water conservancy facility, suffered a dam breach on Monday morning, prompting authorities to raise Nanning's emergency response for flood control to the highest level.

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The relentless rainfall also caused widespread power outages, affecting more than 59,000 people across Guangxi, according to China Electric Power News.

Guangxi's hydrological centre upgraded its flood warning to the most severe level on Tuesday morning for eight cities, including Nanning and the popular tourist destination of Guilin.

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The extreme weather has forced about 48,000 people in the province to evacuate, according to CCTV, as disaster relief operations continue.

The National Meteorological Center has warned that heavy rain will continue across parts of southern, central and eastern China through Wednesday, with extremely heavy rainfall expected in eastern Guangxi.

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Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert as rescue teams continue relief operations in the storm-hit regions.