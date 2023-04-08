Home / World News / China announces drills around Taiwan after US Speaker meeting

China announces drills around Taiwan after US Speaker meeting

Reuters |
Apr 08, 2023 06:24 AM IST

China-Taiwan Conflict: China will hold "combat readiness patrols" and exercises around in the Taiwan Strait.

China will hold three days of military exercises around Taiwan starting from Saturday, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command announced, the day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a trip to the United States.

China-Taiwan Conflict: A Chinook helicopter carrying a Taiwan flag flies over the city during the country's National Day celebration in Taipei, Taiwan.(Reuters)
China will hold "combat readiness patrols" and exercises around in the Taiwan Strait and to the north, south and east of Taiwan "as planned", it added in a brief statement.

Tsai met U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy while in Los Angeles in Wednesday, angering Beijing which views Taiwan as its own territory.

china taiwan
