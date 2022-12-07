China loosens Covid curbs, strongest retreat for Xi Jinping's stringent policy

China's national health authority said that asymptomatic Covid-19 cases and those with mild symptoms can self-treat while in quarantine at home, the strongest change so far following massive protests in the country against its stringent Zero-Covid police.

Most of the cases are asymptomatic infections and mild cases, with no special treatment required, the National Health Commission said.

"Asymptomatic persons and mild cases can be isolated at home while strengthening health monitoring, and they can transfer to designated hospitals for treatment in a timely manner if their condition worsens," the health body said in a statement.

The 10 new measures in China's Covid policy include accelerating vaccination among the elderly and forbidding local officials to designate large areas, like entire housing compounds, as high-risk.

The relaxations are being rolled out as pressure mounts on China's president Xi Jinping to chart a path out of the crisis.

