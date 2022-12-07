Home / World News / China loosens Covid curbs, strongest retreat for Xi Jinping's stringent policy

China loosens Covid curbs, strongest retreat for Xi Jinping's stringent policy

world news
Published on Dec 07, 2022 11:17 AM IST

Covid In China: China announces nationwide loosening of Covid restrictions after massive protests

Covid In China: A health worker in protective suit checks the address of a resident to administer a Covid test.(Reuters)
Covid In China: A health worker in protective suit checks the address of a resident to administer a Covid test.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

China's national health authority said that asymptomatic Covid-19 cases and those with mild symptoms can self-treat while in quarantine at home, the strongest change so far following massive protests in the country against its stringent Zero-Covid police.

Read more: Covid should be renamed in China, medical expert says. Here's why

Most of the cases are asymptomatic infections and mild cases, with no special treatment required, the National Health Commission said.

"Asymptomatic persons and mild cases can be isolated at home while strengthening health monitoring, and they can transfer to designated hospitals for treatment in a timely manner if their condition worsens," the health body said in a statement.

The 10 new measures in China's Covid policy include accelerating vaccination among the elderly and forbidding local officials to designate large areas, like entire housing compounds, as high-risk.

The relaxations are being rolled out as pressure mounts on China's president Xi Jinping to chart a path out of the crisis.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
coronavirus
coronavirus

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out