China announces retaliatory tariffs on US imports

ByHT News Desk
Mar 04, 2025 11:16 AM IST

China's tariffs come in response to tariffs announced by the United States.

In response to the tariffs imposed by the United States, China has announced fresh 10-%-15% duties on several US agricultural and food products, set to take effect from March 10.

China will impose additional tariffs of 10%-15% on some US imports starting March 10. (Representational Photo)(Reuters)
China will impose additional tariffs of 10%-15% on some US imports starting March 10. (Representational Photo)(Reuters)

Among the US products which will face 10% retaliatory tariffs in China are soybeans, sorghum, porn, beef, aquatic products, fruits, vegetables and dairy products, reported news agency Reuters.

The Chinese finance ministry said that 15% tariffs will be imposed on chicken, wheat, corn and cotton.

Along with tariffs, China also imposed export and investment restrictions on 25 US firms, Reuters reported.

These heavy duties come after the United States imposed steep tariffs on not just China, but also Canada and Mexico on Tuesday, kicking off a potential trade war.

US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Chinese goods from 10% to 20% starting Tuesday, along with a new 25% duty on imports from his neighbouring countries and two of its biggest trading partners - Canada and Mexico.

China's move follows a similar retaliatory action by Canada, who announced tariffs on US goods worth $107 billion (155 billion Canadian dollars) from Tuesday.

Canada's outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said that the county will levy 25 per cent tariffs on US goods worth 30 billion Canadian dollars from Tuesday if the Trump administration goes through with its plan.

On the rest of the US goods worth 125 billion Canadian dollars, tariffs will be slapped within 21 days, Trudeau added.

Mexico also said that the country was prepared with backup plans in case the US goes ahead with its heavy tax imposition. "We have a plan B, C, D," Reuters quoted Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum as saying on Monday.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
