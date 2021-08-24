Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China asks Pakistan to arrest those behind suicide bomb attack

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin urged Pakistan to “severely punish” the perpetrators and “earnestly protect the safety of Chinese nationals, organisations and projects” in the country.
By Sutirtho Patranobis, Hindustan Times, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 01:43 AM IST
Friday’s attack came a month after a suicide bomber attacked a bus carrying workers in Pakistan, killing 13, including nine Chinese nationals.(Reuters File Photo)

China on Monday called for the swift arrest of the masterminds behind a blast in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan, which killed two children and injured three others including a Chinese national.

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin urged Pakistan to “severely punish” the perpetrators and “earnestly protect the safety of Chinese nationals, organisations and projects” in the country.

“On August 20, a motorcade of the Gwadar East Bay expressway project was attacked by a bomber on the way to construction site. One Chinese national suffered minor injuries and several local personnel were injured or killed,” Wang said. “We are shocked and condemn this incident, mourn the Pakistani personnel killed in the attack and convey sympathy to the bereaved families and injured.”

Friday’s attack came a month after a suicide bomber attacked a bus carrying workers in Pakistan, killing 13, including nine Chinese nationals.

