Apple's CEO Tim Cook pledges flood relief donation in Beijing

Reuters | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Aug 03, 2023 07:43 AM IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook made the announcement on China's microblog Weibo on Thursday.

Apple will donate to flood relief efforts in Beijing and surrounding Hebei province, CEO Tim Cook said on China's microblog Weibo on Thursday.

The remnants caused widespread flooding and damage and forced nearly a million people to be evacuated from their homes in Beijing and neighbouring Hebei province this week.&nbsp;(REUTERS)
The remnants caused widespread flooding and damage and forced nearly a million people to be evacuated from their homes in Beijing and neighbouring Hebei province this week. (REUTERS)

Cook did not specify a donation amount.

(This is developing story, check back for updates)

