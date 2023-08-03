Apple's CEO Tim Cook pledges flood relief donation in Beijing
Reuters | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Aug 03, 2023 07:43 AM IST
Apple CEO Tim Cook made the announcement on China's microblog Weibo on Thursday.
Apple will donate to flood relief efforts in Beijing and surrounding Hebei province, CEO Tim Cook said on China's microblog Weibo on Thursday.
Cook did not specify a donation amount.
(This is developing story, check back for updates)
