China calls WHO chief’s remark on the country's zero-Covid strategy ‘irresponsible’
- “When we talk about the ‘zero-Covid,’ we don’t think that it’s sustainable, considering the behaviour of the virus now and what we anticipate in the future,” Tedros said on Tuesday.
China on Wednesday dismissed the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief’s criticism of its zero-Covid strategy and the remarks were scrubbed from the country’s social media even before the foreign ministry’s formal response.
China’s foreign ministry said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’s remarks calling Beijing’s “zero-Covid” approach unsustainable and urging an urgent policy shift given the nature of the virus were “irresponsible”.
The WHO chief said he was in discussion with Chinese experts on the need for a different approach in light of new knowledge about the virus.
“When we talk about the ‘zero-Covid,’ we don’t think that it’s sustainable, considering the behaviour of the virus now and what we anticipate in the future,” Tedros said on Tuesday.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, “We hope that relevant people can view China’s policy of epidemic prevention and control objectively and rationally, get more knowledge about the facts and refrain from making irresponsible remarks.”
“The Chinese government’s policy of epidemic prevention and control can stand the test of history, and our prevention and control measures are scientific and effective,” Zhao said.
“China is one of the most successful countries in epidemic prevention and control in the world, which is obvious to all of the international community,” Zhao added.
A United Nations post on the WHO chief’s comments was removed from on China’s Twitter-like Weibo on Wednesday morning, an indication how sensitive Beijing is about criticisms of its zero-Covid strategy.
-
Ukraine to hold first war crimes trial of captured Russian
Ukraine's top prosecutor disclosed plans Wednesday for the first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier, as fighting raged in the east and south and the Kremlin left open the possibility of annexing a corner of the country it seized early in the invasion. Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said the soldier could get up to 15 years in prison. She did not say when the trial would start. Residents told of killings, burnings, rape, torture and dismemberment.
-
Egg-sized diamond fetches over $21 Million with fees at Geneva sale
Christie's says “The Rock,” an egg-sized white diamond billed as the largest of its kind to go up for auction, sold Wednesday for more than 21.6 million Swiss francs ($21.75 million), including fees — though at the low end of the expected range. An unspecified private buyer acquired The Rock, for which the pre-auction estimate was between 19 million and 30 million francs.
-
Singapore court jails Indian-Malaysian for trying to bribe cop after accident
Krishna, a Malaysian national, was charged in court on February 16 for corruption. In addition, he was also convicted and sentenced for drunk driving and careless driving as a serious offender.
-
US man dies while burying woman he strangled
An American man died of a "cardiac event" i60-year-old Joseph McKinnon'sis backyard in South Carolina while burying a woman he strangled, local authorities said. Officials responded to reports of an unresponsive man in the town of Trenton and found 60-year-old Joseph McKinnon dead, Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland and County Coroner David Burnett said in a statement carried by local media Tuesday. Evidence and witness statements indicated that McKinnon attacked Dent in their home.
-
New cabinet 'without any Rajapaksa' to be appointed this week: Lanka's President
Amid the escalating political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapksa on Wednesday addressed the nation and said he was working with all party leaders to establish a new government in the country. He said a new prime minister will be appointed within a week, according to local media. "I am going to appoint the prime minister and the cabinet that has the trust of the people," he said in a televised address.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics