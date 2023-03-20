Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China, Cambodia hold first-ever joint maritime military exercises

Mar 20, 2023 10:28 AM IST

More than 200 officers and soldiers from the Army, Navy and joint logistics support units of the Chinese southern theater arrived at Sihanoukville, Cambodia, last week for the "Gold Dragon-2023" joint exercise with the Royal Cambodian Navy, part of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

China and Cambodia held military naval exercises for the first time in Cambodian waters, the Chinese Ministry of National Defense said on Monday.

The exercises will be held until April 8. (Representative image/ AP Photo)

Three Chinese and Cambodian ships cooperated with each other to complete formation training and communication exercises on Sunday, the defense ministry said.

The exercises will be held until April 8.

China and Cambodia held several consultations on the course exercise and ship coordination plans, state media reported.

