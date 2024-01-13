China: 10 dead, six missing after coal mine accident in Henan province

At least 10 people died and six others were missing after a coal mine accident on Friday in Henan Province of central China, state media reported. The State news agency Xinhua revealed that 425 individuals were working underground when the explosion occurred. (File)

The incident, described as an "outburst" likely caused by a coal and gas explosion, occurred around 2:55pm (12:25pm IST) on Friday in Pingdingshan, as stated by state broadcaster CCTV.

Ongoing search and rescue operations are being conducted, according to CCTV. The State news agency Xinhua revealed that 425 individuals were working underground when the explosion occurred.

Authorities have taken those responsible for the mine into custody, as reported by Xinhua.

Although there have been improvements in mining safety and increased media coverage of such incidents in China over recent decades, accidents remain frequent in an industry with a history of poor safety standards and inconsistent regulatory enforcement.

Official figures for 2022 disclosed 245 fatalities in 168 mining accidents in China.

In the last month, a mining accident on the outskirts of Jixi city in northeastern Heilongjiang province resulted in 12 fatalities and 13 injuries.

Additionally, November saw 11 fatalities in a coal mine accident in the same province, while a coal mine fire in Guizhou province claimed at least 16 lives in September.