close_game
close_game
News / World News / China: 10 dead, six missing after coal mine accident in Henan province

China: 10 dead, six missing after coal mine accident in Henan province

ByHT News Desk
Jan 13, 2024 02:10 PM IST

The incident, described as an "outburst" likely caused by a coal and gas explosion, occurred around 2:55pm (12:25pm IST) on Friday in Pingdingshan.

At least 10 people died and six others were missing after a coal mine accident on Friday in Henan Province of central China, state media reported.

The State news agency Xinhua revealed that 425 individuals were working underground when the explosion occurred. (File)
The State news agency Xinhua revealed that 425 individuals were working underground when the explosion occurred. (File)

The incident, described as an "outburst" likely caused by a coal and gas explosion, occurred around 2:55pm (12:25pm IST) on Friday in Pingdingshan, as stated by state broadcaster CCTV.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Ongoing search and rescue operations are being conducted, according to CCTV. The State news agency Xinhua revealed that 425 individuals were working underground when the explosion occurred.

Authorities have taken those responsible for the mine into custody, as reported by Xinhua.

Although there have been improvements in mining safety and increased media coverage of such incidents in China over recent decades, accidents remain frequent in an industry with a history of poor safety standards and inconsistent regulatory enforcement.

Official figures for 2022 disclosed 245 fatalities in 168 mining accidents in China.

In the last month, a mining accident on the outskirts of Jixi city in northeastern Heilongjiang province resulted in 12 fatalities and 13 injuries.

Additionally, November saw 11 fatalities in a coal mine accident in the same province, while a coal mine fire in Guizhou province claimed at least 16 lives in September.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On