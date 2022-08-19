China declares national drought, heatwave threatens crops | 5 points
As many as 66 rivers across 34 counties in southwestern China have dried up due to the scorching heat. Apart from this, rainfall in southern China is down 60 per cent this year compared to seasonal norms.
China on Friday issued its first national drought alert of the year after 66 rivers dried up in the country’s southwest. The drought, coupled with intense heatwaves due to forest fires, pose a serious threat to China’s crops. Earlier this week, Chinese officials announced ‘several new measures to help alleviate the drought impact,’ including financial aid, cloud seeding and shutdowns of some energy-intensive industries.
China’s drought crisis explained:
1. The Washington Post called the crisis China's 'worst drought on record’ as soaring temperatures dry up parts of the critical Yangtze River, damaging crops and limiting drinking water supplies to some rural communities.
2. A national 'yellow alert' - two notches below the most serious warning on Beijing's scale - was issued late Thursday after several regions experienced weeks of extreme heat. Government officials have repeatedly cited global climate change as the cause.
3. As many as 66 rivers across 34 counties in southwestern China have dried up due to the scorching heat. Apart from this, rainfall in southern China is down 60 per cent this year compared to seasonal norms.
4. According to data from China's emergency ministry late Thursday, high temperatures in July alone caused direct economic losses of 2.73 billion yuan ($400 million) and affected 5.5 million people.
5. The government has mobilised special teams to protect crops while it also battles forest fires. Experts warned previously that China, the world’s largest CO2 emitter, would face extreme weather events as a result of climate change.
With inputs from Reuters
-
In a first, I-Day celebrations held in Canada's hotbed of Khalistani radicals
The Consulate General of India in Vancouver held the country's 76th Independence Day celebrations in the city of Surrey for the first time. Surrey, a city in British Columbia, is the hotbed of Khalistani separatists. Guru Nanak Sikh Gudwara and Dashmesh Darbar Gurdwara in Surrey are anti India and pro Khalistan. Surrey mayor Dough McCallum issued a proclamation declaring Aug 15, 2022 as “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Day” in the city.
-
‘Ready to take drug test,’ says Finnish PM after leaked party video | 5 points
Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin said Thursday she would have no problem with taking a drug test after a video of the 36-year-old partying sparked criticism. A lowdown on Sanna Marin party controversy: 1. Finland prime minister Sanna Marin had hosted a party for her friends at her private residence. Later, a video surfaced on social media. The clip shows the Finnish PM partying and seemingly consuming alcohol.
-
Bodies of two children found in suitcases bought at auction in New Zealand
New Zealand police are investigating the suspected murder of two children whose remains were found in suitcases bought at an online auction for an unclaimed locker last week. Police launched a homicide inquiry in Auckland last week after the remains were found by a family going through the contents of a storage locker they had purchased unseen. Police did not give any details on how the children had died or whether there were any suspects.
-
Planes trying to land collide in California, multiple fatalities reported
At least two people were killed in a mid-air collision between two small aircraft in the US state of California on Thursday. The incident occurred when the two planes were trying to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3pm, according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, two people were onboard a twin-engine Cessna and a pilot was aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash.
-
Islamic State 'Beatle' faces life sentence for US hostage deaths
A member of the notorious Islamic State kidnap-and-murder cell known as the "Beatles," is to be sentenced in a US court on Friday for the deaths of four American hostages in Syria. The 12-person federal jury deliberated for less than six hours over two days before finding El Shafee Elsheikh, 34 guilty for his role in the deaths of four Americans -- journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics