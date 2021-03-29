Home / World News / China generated over half world's coal-fired power in 2020: Study
world news

China generated over half world's coal-fired power in 2020: Study

Although China added a record 71.7 gigawatts (GW) of wind power and 48.2 GW of solar last year, it was the only G20 nation to see a significant jump in coal-fired generation, said Ember, the London-based energy and climate research group.
Reuters | , Shanghai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 12:17 PM IST
A worker walks past coal piles at a coal coking plant in Yuncheng, Shanxi province, China January 31, 2018.(Reuters)

China generated 53% of the world's total coal-fired power in 2020, nine percentage points more than five years earlier, despite climate pledges and the building of hundreds of renewable energy plants, a global data study showed on Monday.

Although China added a record 71.7 gigawatts (GW) of wind power and 48.2 GW of solar last year, it was the only G20 nation to see a significant jump in coal-fired generation, said Ember, the London-based energy and climate research group.

China's coal-fired generation rose by 1.7% or 77 terawatt-hours, enough to bring its share of global coal power to 53%, up from 44% in 2015, the report showed.

China has promised to reduce its dependence on coal and bring emissions of climate-warming greenhouse gas to a peak before 2030 and become "carbon neutral" by 2060.

"China is like a big ship, and it takes time to turn in another direction," said Muyi Yang, senior analyst with Ember and one of the report's authors.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

No progress in BioNTech vaccine talks, says Taiwan

Australian PM promotes women in cabinet reshuffle amid poll slump

New UAE plant to make Covid-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Once part of Trump’s Covid-19 team, Birx recalls ‘uncomfortable’ experience

China has been unable to find enough clean energy to meet rapid increases in demand, with renewables meeting only half of China's power consumption growth last year.

New coal-fired power installations reached 38.4 GW in 2020, more than three times the amount built by the rest of the world, according to a February research report.

China also approved 46.1 GW of new coal-fired projects last year, more than the previous three years combined, with new projects still getting the go-ahead until late in the year, environment group Greenpeace said on Monday.

China slashed the share of coal in total energy consumption from around 70% a decade ago to 56.8% last year. But absolute generation volumes rose 19% over the 2016-2020 period, Ember calculated.

In its 2021-2025 five-year plan, China vowed to "rationally control the scale and pace of development in the construction of coal-fired power," and Yang said tougher measures could follow.

"I think there will be a cap on coal consumption, and that will have a major impact on the future trajectory for coal power," he said.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coal power china renewable energy
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP