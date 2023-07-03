China has been preparing for war against USA: 2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley rings alarm bells

2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has warned US government in the wake of military buildup by 'communist' China. Citing China's astounding naval capabilities and advancements in military technology, Haley raised the issue of serious threat to the United States.

Citing China's astounding naval capabilities and advancements in military technology, Nikki Haley raised the issue of serious threat to the United States.

“If you look at the military situation, they now have the largest naval fleet in the world,” Haley said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“They have 340 ships, we have 293. They’re going to have 400 in two years, we won’t even have 350 in two decades. They have started developing hypersonic missiles. We’re just now getting started,” explained Haley.

Haley also flayed authorities for increasing woke culture in the US military. She claimed that China is getting ahead of US in many important areas, concerning security.

“They[China] are modernizing their military, our military’s taking gender pronoun classes. Look at what they’re doing on cyber, artificial intelligence, space — they’re ahead of us,” said Haley.

"We have some work to do and we do need to strengthen our military. We have to make sure, we are right," added Haley.

The former US ambassador to the United Nations rang alarm bells saying that China had been getting ready for war against the United States.

" China has been preparing for war with us for decades and the way we have to deal with China is not look at it tomorrow. Because if we keep waiting to deal with them tomorrow, they will deal with us today," warned Haley.

Notably, during a speech last week to unveil her China policy, Haley had dubbed the Asian giant as “much more than a mere ‘competitor’ — Communist China is an enemy.” She proposed limiting trade relations with China and termed the nation as “most dangerous foreign threat we’ve faced since the Second World War”.

Later, a spokesperson at the Chinese embassy in Washington DC reacted to her statements.

“Pushing American companies to leave China runs counter to economic laws, and will ultimately harm everyone’s interests,” the spokesman had told Reuters.

“Only those who draw attention by smearing and blame-shifting in the election campaign will end up on the ash heap of history,” he had added.