King Charles forced Queen Elizabeth II’s assistant to leave royal estate after the monarch's death : Report

As per a new edition of “Courtiers” book by journalist Valentine Low, King Charles III forced Queen Elizabeth II’s most trusted assistant to move out of the royal estate after the death of his mother. King Charles III (AFP)

According to a report in Page Six, Low claims in her book that Queen Elizabeth II’s assistant Angela Kelly had expected to be allowed to stay in a cottage in Windsor Home Park after the monarch's death. But due to King Charles' instructions, she doesn't live there. This is in contrast to the common practice of gifting homes called “grace-and-favour” homes in the royal estate to longtime staff members.

Now 65-year-old Kelly started working for Queen Elizabeth as her dresser in 1994. Initially, she took care of the monarch's clothes, insignia and jeweller but overtime, she got more responsibilities.

“During the late Queen’s last years, there was no one outside her immediate family who was closer to her than Angela Kelly,” claims Low in her book.

“Her official title was Personal Assistant, Adviser and Curator to Her Majesty the Queen … but she was also her confidante, her friend and the person who looked after her more than anyone else; as Kelly would tell friends, she was effectively the Queen’s carer.”

Though Kelly didn't get to live in the royal estate, King Charles bought for her a home in Yorkshire, England, which will be returned to the Crown upon her death.

“Negotiations ensued in which it was suggested that the King would buy her a home near Sheffield, [England], to be near her grandchildren,” writes Low.

“Angela wasn’t everybody’s cup of tea, but nevertheless the King had no wish to see her homeless. I get the impression that the King just didn’t want to be living next door to her,” a source told Low.