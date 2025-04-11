China hits back with 125% additional tariffs on US goods in tit-for-tat move

China's finance ministry on Friday announced that it has raised additional tariffs on US goods from 84 per cent to 125 per cent. US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping.(AFP)

“If the US insists on continuing to infringe upon China's interests in a substantive way, China will resolutely take countermeasures and fight to the end,” the Chinese finance ministry was quoted by Reuters as saying.

“If the US continues to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods exported to the US, China will ignore it,” the Chinese finance ministry added.

Earlier, Chinese president Xi Jinping urged the European Union to join hands with Beijing in resisting "unilateral bullying", after US President Donald Trump's tariff onslaught sparked mayhem on world markets.

"China and Europe should fulfil their international responsibilities... and jointly resist unilateral bullying practices," AFP quoted the Chinese leader as saying.