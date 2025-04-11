Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump's tariffs on China can make Indian products more competitive: US think tank

PTI |
Apr 11, 2025 12:08 PM IST

However, the benefits may be short-lived unless India proactively strengthens its export ecosystem, streamline compliance processes, and enhance engagement.

Imposition of steep 125 per cent tariffs on China by the US could help Indian products from sectors such as textiles, leather, engineering, and electronics become more competitive in America, think tank GTRI said on Friday.

President Donald Trump holds an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Washington.(AP)
President Donald Trump holds an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Washington.(AP)

However, the benefits may be short-lived unless India proactively leverages this breathing space to strengthen its export ecosystem, streamline compliance processes, and enhance engagement with US buyers, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said.

Also Read: Tech CEO's 'AI' shopping app found to be operated by hundreds of humans at a Philippines call centre

It suggested that the government reintroduce interest equalisation scheme to help small firms with access to cheaper working capital credit and customs expediting shipments.

The 90-day suspension of country-specific tariffs, as outlined in the new executive order, offers a small window of opportunity for Indian exporters, GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

While Chinese goods now face steep tariffs of up to 125 per cent, imports from India will be subject to a flat 10 per cent additional duty, significantly lower than the earlier punitive rates proposed under the April 2 order.

Also Read: Asian markets slide, but why are Indian stocks rallying? Key reasons here

"This temporary relief could help Indian products become more competitive in the US market, especially in sectors where India competes directly with China, such as textiles, leather goods, engineering items, and electronics," he said. In these segments, India competes directly with China.

He asked the Indian exporters to carefully review the latest US executive order and customs guidelines to understand which products will face new tariffs and which may be exempt and the timelines.

According to the modifications in the order, if a product contains at least 20 per cent US made components, only the non-US portion will be taxed, provided the value breakdown is clearly declared, he said.

Also Read: Chinese stocks show resilience despite Trump's 145% US tariffs

"Items already en route to the US before April 5 and entering by May 27 will not face the new duties. Goods shipped between April 5 and April 9 will be charged a flat 10 per cent, avoiding steeper country-specific tariffs," the think tank clarified.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Trump's tariffs on China can make Indian products more competitive: US think tank
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On