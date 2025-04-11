Trump tariff live updates: Gold reaches record high amid US-China tariff war
The reciprocal tariffs announced by the United States have snowballed into a massive trade war with China, with both countries not ready to back down. On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced 10 per cent base tariffs on almost all US imports and additional reciprocal tariffs on as many as 60 countries, including China and India, to transform global trade in the US' favour.
However, following the massive dip in markets worldwide, the US on Wednesday halted the additional reciprocal tariffs on all countries for 90 days, except China. The base 10 per cent tariff, however, remains in place.
After several rounds of tit-for-tat moves between the US and China, the latter now faces cumulative tariffs of 145 per cent. That came after China imposed an 84 per cent tariff on the US, which came into effect on Thursday.
Trump tariffs | Key Points
- While Trump had spared Canada and Mexico from ‘Liberation Day’ reciprocal tariffs, he has now threatened Mexico with sanctions and tariffs over a water dispute. He has accused Mexico of “stealing” water from farmers in Texas and breaking an 81-year-old water-sharing treaty between the two countries.
- Many countries have reached out to Trump to discuss their trade arrangements with the US in order to save themselves from the punishing reciprocal tariffs.
- While Trump’s 90-day halt on additional reciprocal tariffs saw a jump in the US markets, things were back to being not-so-great on Thursday. After S&P 500 saw a jump of 9.5% on Wednesday, it dropped around 3.5% on Thursday, because interest rates on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes increased, reported Associated Press.
Trump tariffs news live: Asian markets tumble - Japan’s Nikkei drops 5.6% amid escalating US-China tariffs war
Asian markets took a hit early Friday after Wall Street lost steam, giving up much of the momentum from its big rally the day before. Growing jitters over President Donald Trump’s trade war sent Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunging 5.6%.
The nervous mood spilled over to South Korea and Australia too, where stocks also opened lower.
On Thursday, the S&P 500 tumbled 3.5%, slicing into Wednesday's surge of 9.5% following Donald Trump's decision to pause many of his tariffs worldwide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,014 points, or 2.5%, and the Nasdaq composite tumbled 4.3%.
Trump tariffs news live: Gold prices touch record high amid worries about impact of Trump tariffs on global economy
Gold prices surged to a fresh record high on Friday as worries about the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariffs on the global economy continued.
Bloomberg reported that gold advanced as much as 3% to $3,175.07 an ounce, surpassing a previous peak reached earlier in the month.
US gold futures rose 3.2% to settle at $3,177.5, according to Reuters. Spot silver fell 0.5% to $30.88 an ounce, platinum shed 0.5% to $932.41, and palladium slipped 1.4% to $918.45.
Trump tariffs news live: Trump threatens Mexico with tariffs over water dispute
US President Donald Trump threatened Mexico with tariffs and sanctions over a water dispute. Trump has accused Mexico of violating an 81-year-old water-sharing treaty between the countries, adding that Mexico is “stealing” water from the farmers of Texas, reported Reuters.
In a post on his own social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Mexico OWES Texas 1.3 million acre-feet of water under the 1944 Water Treaty, but Mexico is unfortunately violating their Treaty obligation.”
Trump tariffs news live: An agreement between US-China? What Trump said
In a cabinet meeting on Thursday, US President Donald Trump expressed hope that he could reach an agreement with China. “Well, we’ll see what happens with China… would love to be able to work a deal,” he said, reported AP.
According to Census Bureau data, the US ran a $295 billion trade deficit last year with China.