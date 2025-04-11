Trump tariff live updates: Gold reaches record high amid US-China tariff war

Trump tariff live updates: At a cabinet meeting on Thursday, Trump expressed hope that he could reach at an agreement with China. However, he did not provide any details.

The reciprocal tariffs announced by the United States have snowballed into a massive trade war with China, with both countries not ready to back down. On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced 10 per cent base tariffs on almost all US imports and additional reciprocal tariffs on as many as 60 countries, including China and India, to transform global trade in the US’ favour....Read More

However, following the massive dip in markets worldwide, the US on Wednesday halted the additional reciprocal tariffs on all countries for 90 days, except China. The base 10 per cent tariff, however, remains in place.

After several rounds of tit-for-tat moves between the US and China, the latter now faces cumulative tariffs of 145 per cent. That came after China imposed an 84 per cent tariff on the US, which came into effect on Thursday.

Trump tariffs | Key Points