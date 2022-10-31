Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China launches third and final module for Tiangong space station: State media

Published on Oct 31, 2022 01:19 PM IST

The space station is set to be the second permanently inhabited outpost in low-Earth orbit after the NASA-led International Space Station.

Chinese astronaut Zhai Zhigang stepping outside China’s Tiangong space station.(AFP File)
Reuters

China on Monday launched the last of the three modules that will comprise its space station, set to be the second permanently inhabited outpost in low-Earth orbit after the NASA-led International Space Station.

The uncrewed Mengtian ("Dreaming of the Heavens") module was launched atop China's most powerful rocket, the Long March 5B, at 3:37 p.m. (0737 GMT) from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in the southern island province of Hainan.

