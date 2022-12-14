China opens 14,000 fever clinics in big hospitals, 33,000 in community hospitals
Published on Dec 14, 2022 01:48 PM IST
Covid In China: 90.37% of people have received a full course of vaccination in China, NHC informed.
Reuters |
China has opened 14,000 fever clinics in big hospitals and 33,000 in community hospitals as of Dec. 14, Jiao Yahui, a senior official with the National Health Commission told a media briefing on Wednesday.
As of Dec. 13, 92.73% of people have received COVID-19 vaccine shots, and 90.37% of people have received a full course of vaccination in China, Xia Gang, an NHC official in charge of immunisation services, told the same briefing.
